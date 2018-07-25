Not much has changed for National Hot Rod Association Top Fuel driver Steve Torrence in the last year.
Just like last year, the independent driver leads the Top Fuel standings as the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series hits the track in the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals this weekend. And just like last year, the fast Texan has been crushing bigger teams and mowing down all comers in 330 mph shootouts over 1,000 feet of drag strip.
Torrence is once again the winningest Top Fuel driver on the tour, claiming the top honors in five of 11 NHRA events so far this year. Even with his elimination in the semifinals at Denver last weekend, his points lead in the championship standings is so huge that he could almost coast his 10,000-horsepower dragster into The Countdown, the NHRA’s final six races that truly count toward the title. Repeating his Sonoma win from last year can only help that cause.
But getting to The Countdown is a lot easier than winning The Countdown. Despite dominating the tour last year, Torrence saw his season go up in smoke in the final run of the final race of The Countdown. Eliminated in the second round, he could only stand on the sidelines and watch the final elimination run between Brittany Force and Jack Beckman.
By winning that race, Force claimed the Top Fuel championship, relegating Torrence to the runner-up spot in the national standings. After dominating the season for 10 months and 24 races, Torrence lost the title by a mere 0.058 seconds.
Torrence admits it was an agonizing loss, like feeling a lifeline slip just past outstretched fingers. Needless to say, he was not a fan of The Countdown format, in which the points accumulated by the top 10 drivers in each class are reset to zero and the championship is determined by an intense six races at the end of the season.
“You run 24 races, but only get to count six,” Torrence complained angrily at the time.
But The Countdown, mimicking the NFL playoffs and baseball’s postseason run to the World Series, has been copied by many motorsports organizations, including NASCAR. In short, it’s here to stay, and Torrence has come to accept the format and hit the 2018 season with a new attitude.
“When you get so close that you can taste it and it doesn’t happen, makes you want it even more,” he said, “and maybe my attitude wasn’t right then, but it is now. Our goal is to crush ‘em every race, leave nothing to chance, take no prisoners.”
His momentum over the last two years has swamped the competition like a tsunami. His win three weeks ago in New Hampshire was his 13th in the last 33 starts, and a repeat win at Sonoma will continue that roll.
“I give all the credit to the guys who work on this race car,” Torrence said humbly. “We’re a band of brothers committed to one goal, and that’s to close the deal and win this thing.”
Force back on track
John Force, the most successful Funny Car driver in NHRA history, added to his victory total last weekend at Denver by claiming his 149th career win. Maybe it’s a sign that his season-long trial by fire is over.
The Denver win was the first bright spot in what has been an otherwise dismal season for the 68-year-old Force, the Pater Familia of the NHRA tour. He has been surrounded by fire more often than a circus lion jumping through flaming hoops, destroying four cars and absorbing more body blows than an NFL linebacker in the process.
At the Winternationals in Pomona, his funny car exploded in flames as he crossed the finish line. At Phoenix, there were more flames and body parts flying high into the air again before the parachute in his Camaro got tangled with that of Jonnie Lindberg, causing both cars to bounce off walls at both sides of the drag strip like pinballs.
Another flame-throwing explosion in Gainesville cost the team a third car in three races. In early June in Chicago, his 10,000-horsepower machine broke loose at the starting line like a rodeo bull out the chute, slammed hard into the wall, and then rode the wall halfway down the drag strip on fire with a stuck throttle.
“I won’t give up on this race car until it kills me,” said Force after he climbed from the broken and smoldering car.
In Denver, he finally tamed the beast.
“I found myself, with all the crashes and everything that happened, probably at the lowest point in my career,” said the 16-time NHRA champion. “I have been fighting to get back and I didn’t know if I would ever get back in a position to win a race. I got tired of sniveling to myself.
“I don’t know how I won this race, but I have a lot more fight in my belly.”
With the win, Force worked his way back into contention for The Countdown, sitting eighth in the Funny Car standings. At Sonoma, the odds are good that his momentum will continue. No one has won more Funny Car titles at Sonoma than Force. He has eight victories, his most recent in 2016.
Shumacher drivers commit brains to research
There is no machine on earth that accelerates as hard as a nitro-burning dragster. Perhaps only a jet pilot in a steep dive deals with the G-forces of a drag racer accelerating to over 300 miles an hour in less time than it takes to read half of this sentence. Research shows that drivers are routinely exposed to as much as six times their body weight before being hits with another negative six Gs as they stop the car.
Drag racers also face intense vibrations and the occasional engine explosion that launches engine parts like grenade bits.
To advance research about how these forces affect the body, team owner Don Schumacher and all seven of his drivers have agreed to donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, joining more than 3,000 other professional athletes who have signed up since 2008.
The CLF studies traumatic brain injury and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), most often associated with professional football players and boxers who suffer repeated blows to the head. The foundation also studies the effects of post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) on military veterans returning from combat.
Each team member will immediately begin testing their brain activity to create a profile that will be used as a baseline to compare against test results later.
“Donating my brain for research to help other individuals in this world is something I’m more than willing to do,” said Schumacher, who has developed life-saving components for his race cars that have been widely copied by other teams.
The seven drivers of Don Schumacher Racing who signed up with their team owner include Jack Beckman, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Matt Hagen, Tommy Johnson, Jr. Leah Pritchett and Tony Schumacher.