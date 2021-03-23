iRacing: Larson to highlight charitable causes in return to iRacing

A friendship began and on “Giving Tuesday” last December, Larson launched a drive to raise $50,000 for Sanneh's Holiday Giving program. Many of Larson's friends in the racing community contributed and helped push Sanneh to $186,635 — well past the foundation's initial $150,000 goal.

Sanneh told AP he's seen growth in Larson since the two first connected last spring.

“I think he's been trying to get back to normalcy but I think he's also changed the way he's approached life,” Sanneh said. "This isn't like a big smokescreen or sham. He's interested in continual growth and getting back to being himself. This has been hard on him and people assume when you make a mistake, with cancel culture, well it doesn't define who we are. Our life's work does, so I'm glad he's continued to do the work.

“Some people do a few things and then say, ‘OK, that’s behind me and I just want to concentrate on racing because that's what I love.' But he wants to do it all.”

After his suspension, Larson also resumed work he’d done earlier in his career with the Urban Youth Racing School, a nonprofit that helps minorities advance in motorsports. And Hendrick Cares is a charitable arm of Rick Hendrick's empire.