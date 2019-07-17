SONOMA — It’s official.
When the checkered flag falls on the IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma in mid-September, it will close out not only the season for the series but also a 14-year run for Indy cars on the twisty Sonoma Raceway.
Earlier this week, IndyCar and WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway officials announced the series is moving its season finale to the Monterey Peninsula for the next three years. It will mark the return to a track where the series, known then as CART and the Champ Car World Series, raced between 1983 and 2004.
The move comes after months of negotiations between the sanctioning group and Sonoma Raceway that failed to reach agreement on a new contract.
“The negotiations were over an extended period of time, but what we had to offer was not enough,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager.
Page acknowledged that it was disappointing to lose an event with the stature of IndyCar, but that it ultimately didn’t make financial sense for the track to continue hosting a race that resulted in red ink on the books.
“There is a certain stature in having three of the biggest series in racing,” said Page, referring to the track’s season schedule that includes the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup and the NHRA drag racing series. “But every event we put on has to make sense from a profit standpoint.”
Subsidies from Monterey County, which owns the WeatherTech Laguna Seca track, made the difference in the winning bid.
“The deal Laguna signed was worse than the deal we had,” Page contended. “The county believes there are ancillary benefits to those subsidies that make their business model work. But that’s not the way we operate. We’re a private company and everything we do as a promoter needs a clear path to profitability.”
There currently are no potential events that have the crowd appeal of IndyCar, Page acknowledged, but potential additions to the schedule could add to the track’s bottom line.
“Filling up the weekend won’t be a problem,” Page said. “Instead of losing a quarter of a million dollars, we might get a $100,000 track rental and that will take some of the sting away.”
That could include an event that doesn’t draw a lot of fans but fits with the culture of the race track, such as the Shell Eco-Marathon of the Americas. The event in April drew hundreds of collegiate engineering teams to Sonoma for a fuel mileage competition that featured advanced technology. It fit well with the track’s environmental ethics, which include recycling and cutting the grass organically with a herd of sheep.
Page emphasized that the financial structure of other major events at Sonoma Raceway are different and more sustainable than that of the IndyCar Series.
“With NASCAR we enjoy the benefits of a lucrative television contract, and the drag race is a joint venture between us and the NHRA,” Page explained.
He added that the NHRA is the fastest growing event on Sonoma Raceway’s schedule, based on ticket sales and the number of fans who return from one year to another.
“We likely will sell out on Friday and Saturday of the NHRA weekend,” said Page.
Division 7 Regional Drags feature Saturday night racing
There is a touch of big-time show business added to this weekend’s NHRA Division 7 Drag Races presented by Korbel. In addition to more than 400 bracket racers from five states competing in nine classes, there will be racing under the lights on Saturday night for the first time.
In an event that mimics the flame-throwing qualifying of the nitro classes on the NHRA tour, the Saturday night program will feature a pair of jet cars, the “Warhawk” and the “Beast,” that will square off in a pair of 300 mph shootouts at 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
The nighttime program will also include elimination rounds for 16 Pro Mods and 32 “no time” cars in the Boddie Big Tire/Small Tire series.
“The ‘no time’ cars are very popular,” Sonoma Raceway drag race manager Kyle Seipel said of the cars that run the same format as the popular “Street Outlaw” television series. Fans know which car won in previous rounds but have no idea what times any car turned, adding suspense to each run down the drag strip.
“Normally, the track has to meet a 7 p.m. curfew, but this is one of the two nights a year when we can race until 10 p.m.,” said Seipel. “We’re trying to put on a show for fans who can get a ticket for $20 instead of paying three or four times that much for the NHRA national event.”
The addition of night-time racing for the divisional race is one of Seipel’s ideas to supercharge the track’s drag racing program in his first year of being in charge. Although he is in his rookie year at the top spot, the Seipel family name is well-known to local drag racers and fans. His mother, Georgia, managed Sonoma Raceway’s drag racing program for nearly 30 years before retiring at the end of last season. His father still bracket races at the age of 81 in the same Austin Healey he’s had since 1978.
After growing up with parents who were deeply involved in drag racing for decades, it seemed inevitable that Seipel would create a niche for himself in the sport.
“Mom gave me stuff to do in the tower or working the staging lines,” Seipel recalled of his childhood.
His dad taught him how to race, beginning on a motorcycle before he was old enough for a driver’s license. Seipel has gone on to win 22 class championships in Division 7 drag racing.
In addition to managing Sonoma Raceway’s weekly drag race program, Seipel promotes three big drag races at other tracks and drives in about a dozen NHRA events a year.
“I’m a race promoter, a track manager and a driver and all three have their challenges,” he said.
That experience gives him a broad perspective as he takes the reins of Sonoma’s program. Besides adding the Saturday night program to the Division 7 event, Seipel has added a bit more money to the purse and publicizes the class winners on social media, which encourages more racers to show up.
Seipel also oversees the Wednesday night drag racing program and has started elimination rounds a bit later than in years past, so that racers can get through evening traffic and still have time to race.
“If we start at 7 p.m., it gives racers time to get to the track after work and still get in a practice run before racing starts,” Seipel explained.
The added showmanship and tweaks to starting times have increased car counts in both programs so far this year.
“We had 311 cars on July 4 and finished with one minute to spare before curfew,” said Seipel.
This weekend’s Division 7 races include nine classes – Comp Eliminator, Stock Eliminator, Super Street, Super Comp, Super Stock, Super Gas, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman and Motorcycles – with qualifying beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. Elimination rounds begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and continue at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.