Napa’s Rob Krider started the 2019 racing season exactly where he left off the 2018 season: winning.
As the reigning Honda Challenge National Champion, Krider showed the competition the reason he has owned the championship crown for three years in a row when he recently won his first race of the season and broke the track record at Buttonwillow Raceway.
“Records are made to be broken,” he said. “The rest of the Honda Challenge field is working hard to take us down and if we don’t pick up the pace we will find ourselves in the back of the pack and that’s not where we want to be.”
This victory in the No. 38 Acura Integra wasn’t easy for Krider nor the crew from Double Nickel Nine Motorsports. During qualifying the setup on the car wasn’t quite what they wanted and the car wasn’t handling the way Rob prefers it.
“When I was qualifying my brother, Randy, said over the radio ‘You’re in P-6,’ which is sixth on the grid,” Krider recalled. “I called him a liar over the radio. No way we’re in sixth!”
Randy wasn’t lying to his older brother. They were running slow. The DNN Motorsports crew only had a short amount of time to determine what the issue was before the race started. They realigned the car at the track using Smart Strings and Smart Camber tools and found the setup was off.
After a few quick adjustments Rob was out on track ready for the race to start. When the green flag dropped he went from the third row to the front by the first corner. He worked his way through the field, broke the track record, and then took the checkered flag for the Honda Challenge race win.
“We expect nothing less from this team,” said his dad, Jim Krider. “We’ve won so many races, when we aren’t on the pole or at the top of the podium we start to feel lost.”
With the Honda Challenge victory in hand, it was time for the team to transition to its next race of the day, a 3-hour enduro into the night. The team rolled out their back up Honda Challenge car and prepped it for night racing by adding lights.
DNN Motorsports driver Keith Kramer took the first stint behind the wheel and Rob was brought in to drive the final anchor stint in the dark. As the long race progressed, and flawless pit stops were performed by the crew, the DNN Motorsports team found themselves in familiar territory: first place.
“Things were looking good,” said Jim Krider, “until they weren’t looking good anymore.”
He was referring to a small 10 millimeter bolt that loosened during the long race allowing a simple ground wire to come off the car. That ground wire turned off the lights on the 38 car while Rob was traveling at over 110 miles per hour through a banked curve in the dark.
“When the lights went out, that was bad,” admitted Rob Krider. “I couldn’t see anything. It was a no moon night and Buttonwillow is in the middle of nowhere with no lights anywhere. It was like somebody blind folded me while I was going over 100. Not good.” Emergency crews towed the No. 38 car in and the pit crew immediately got to work to fix the problem.
The team got Rob back out on track quickly and with some hard driving to the end of the race they managed a second place finish in the enduro. Two races in one day and two podium finishes. For the final day of the weekend, Sunday, there was a qualifying race scheduled. Rob Krider started from the pole and won the race but it wasn’t without drama.
Due to some car-to-car contact deemed to be Krider's fault, he was disqualified from the race and his starting position for the final Honda Challenge race of the weekend would be at the back of the pack.
“I deserved the penalty I received,” admitted Krider. “Clearly I rubbed the other driver causing him to spin out and that’s not the type of racing NASA want’s to promote.”
The team’s crew chief, Stephen Young, saw it differently.
“Rob is an aggressive driver," he said. "If he is faster than you, and chances are he is, and you are in his way, which you probably are, well, we all saw how that went today. Sometimes you gotta use the chrome horn to get somebody’s attention. Stay out of his way and you won’t get smacked.”
“That’s why I love my crew,” said Rob. “I’ve always said this about the Krider Racing/DNN Motorsports pit crew, geniuses with a wrench and you wouldn’t want to go against them in a bar fight.”
The good news was that teammate Kramer finished second in the No. 33 car and was moved up and placed on the pole position.
Kramer brought home a third place finish for the team, with Krider playing conservative after being warned by race officials was only able to move from the back of the pack to fifth position when the checked flag few.
“Our goal was three races this weekend and three podium finishes,” said Jim Krider. “And that is exactly what we did, a Honda Challenge first, an enduro second, and a Honda Challenge third. We have a whole podium worth of trophies from just one weekend.”
The next event on the team’s calendar is the next Honda Challenge Round in June. To get updates on the racing team go to team559.com or follow KriderRacing on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.