A sprint car built in 1930 by the Scovall’s of San Francisco will compete in the Louie Vermeil Classic this weekend.
Bill Crowley, who owned the No. 88 car with Rick Arata, raced it in the first auto racing event ever held at Calistoga Speedway in 1937. Crowley and Arata bought the car in 1966 from Alexander Valley resident Ed Scherer.
Their first race was at Calistoga Speedway in 1968, and the car was last raced by Arata and Crowley in 1969. Now owned by Bill Crowley and the Arata Family of Storck’s Garage, it was restored this year, 2018.