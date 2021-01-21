Motorsports: Brennan leaving Sonoma Raceway

Diane Brennan, vice president of communications and marketing at Sonoma Raceway for 19 years, is stepping down Friday to become Director of Communications for the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano County.

“With bittersweet emotions, I wanted to let you know that I am taking the checkered flag on nearly 20 years at Sonoma Raceway,” she announced in a recent email to the media.

“My career at Sears Point/Infineon/Sonoma Raceway,” she said, referring to the three monikers the track has had in her time working there, “has been the keystone of my adult life, and working with incredible people like you has made me love coming to work every day. Working at the track and for Speedway Motorsports has provided more fulfilling challenges, lifelong friendships and treasured experiences than I could have imagined, and for that I am forever grateful.”

Brennan, 41, thanked former president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway Steve Page, who recently retired, and John Cardinale, who preceded Brennan in her position. Cardinale passed away in 2013, the year after the annual John’s March benefit for gastric cancer was begun at the raceway; this year’s fundraiser was held online Jan. 9.