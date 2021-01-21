Motorsports: Brennan leaving Sonoma Raceway

Diane Brennan, vice president of communications and marketing at Sonoma Raceway for 19 years, is stepping down Friday to become Director of Communications for the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano County.
“With bittersweet emotions, I wanted to let you know that I am taking the checkered flag on nearly 20 years at Sonoma Raceway,” she announced in a recent email to the media.
“My career at Sears Point/Infineon/Sonoma Raceway,” she said, referring to the three monikers the track has had in her time working there, “has been the keystone of my adult life, and working with incredible people like you has made me love coming to work every day. Working at the track and for Speedway Motorsports has provided more fulfilling challenges, lifelong friendships and treasured experiences than I could have imagined, and for that I am forever grateful.”
Brennan, 41, thanked former president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway Steve Page, who recently retired, and John Cardinale, who preceded Brennan in her position. Cardinale passed away in 2013, the year after the annual John’s March benefit for gastric cancer was begun at the raceway; this year’s fundraiser was held online Jan. 9.
“I would be remiss for not specifically thanking two men, Steve Page and John Cardinale, who recognized the potential of an inexperienced 19-year-old intern and continued to believe in, promote and encourage me to professional heights beyond my wildest dreams,” Brennan said in the email.
“I can’t fully imagine what my life will look like without the track, but I am excited to tackle this new challenge and make a difference in the community through the efforts of the food bank. I will miss the thunder of nitro-powered dragsters and the rush of the green flag, but I’ll most significantly miss each of you and the thrill of hosting incredible events with amazing people."
