Motorsports: Checkered flag nears for virtual racing boom

“We’ve always had a commitment to authenticity at all costs,” said Greg Hill, who leads the art and production teams at iRacing. "That’s a lot of hard work. In some ways, it puts you in a niche, but as we’ve found with this COVID-19, having had that commitment to authenticity has led to outfits like NASCAR and all these drivers going to us and bringing us this attention.”

The numbers — even some real-life bumps, like Kyle Larson's racial slur that cost him his NASCAR ride — bear it out: iRacing, formed in 2004, has added roughly 70,000 subscribers (at up to $55 per year) over the course of the pandemic and become a ratings hit on the weekends. Fox Sports says five pro events -- keyed by the star power of today’s top Cup drivers and retired greats -- have averaged 1.135 million viewers, topped by 1.53 million for the Texas virtual race.

The virtual series, which skews toward the coveted 18-to-34 demographic, passed 100,000 active customers in January and hit 170,000 this week.

“Our theory was always, if the racers like it and they find it useful, then the rest of the general public that enjoys this sport is going to enjoy it as well,” Myers said.