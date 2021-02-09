Motorsports: Chico track, not Calistoga Speedway, to host 2021 Louis Vermeil Classic

CALISTOGA — The Louie Vermeil Classic, a Labor Day weekend tradition at Calistoga Speedway, has been moved to the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico for 2021 due to the uncertainty of COVID-related crowd restrictions imposed by Napa County health officials.

“The Louie Vermeil Classic just wouldn’t be the same without fans in the grandstands,” said promoter Tommy Hunt of HMC Promotions. “We simply don’t know if crowd restrictions will be lifted in time for us to put on the event, and we needed to make this decision early in the year because many people make plans for this race long before September.”

Hunt emphasized that moving the race was temporary, based on Butte County’s more relaxed rules for crowds and in-person gathering, and that he was hopeful the Classic will return to Calistoga Speedway in 2022.

“Calistoga was Louie Vermeil’s home and Calistoga Speedway will always be the spiritual home for the Classic,” said Hunt, “even if we have to take it on a road tour this year.”