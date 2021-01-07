Motorsports: Gregory named VP and GM of Sonoma Raceway

She recalled her first trip to Sonoma Raceway for a NASCAR race as a teenager, when the track was more rustic and before SMI invested tens of millions of dollars to rebuild it into a modern facility with terraced grandstand seating.

“The amenities were a blanket on the side of a hill,” she remembers.

While the quality of the facilities has improved significantly, Gregory said her earlier experience as a fan remains unchanged.

“The experience was a lot of camaraderie with the people sitting around us,” she said.

That remains the key to the success of motorsports today. Gregory played a major role in developing plans for NASCAR’s return to racing among constantly changing restrictions across the country.

“The challenge, especially in these COVID-crazy times, is keeping up relationships with fans and giving them the best service,” she said. “We need to reinforce what we learned in 2020 and look at all the ways to keep fans engaged so when it’s time for them to come back, we are ready for them.”

Gregory, who developed programs to add diversity to NASCAR’s ranks, was non-plussed about being a woman in a sport where track management and other top executive ranks are dominated by men.