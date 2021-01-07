Motorsports: Gregory named VP and GM of Sonoma Raceway

For the first time in 30 years, someone other than a guy named Steve will sit in the top executive’s office in the administration building overlooking Sonoma Raceway.
Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. has named NASCAR marketing executive Jill Gregory as the new vice president and general manager. She replaces the recently retired Steve Page, who since 1991 had guided the 12-turn road course and drag strip from a rough-hewn existence into a modern motorsports facility.
Meeting with the media in a videoconference Wednesday morning, SMI President Marcus Smith was as complimentary of the departing Page as he was of the incoming Gregory, who most recently has been Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Content Officer at NASCAR and the managing executive of the company’s Charlotte-based operations.
“Steve has had an amazing impact on Sonoma Raceway and in the community and nobody could do it like him,” said Smith. “Choosing Jill was not a replacement, but a succession plan” to continue that effort.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she said of the opportunity to build on what Page and his staff have done.
For Gregory, a Cal Poly graduate and Modesto native who admits to tearing up the streets in a powerful Toyota Supra, the job at Sonoma represents a homecoming.
She recalled her first trip to Sonoma Raceway for a NASCAR race as a teenager, when the track was more rustic and before SMI invested tens of millions of dollars to rebuild it into a modern facility with terraced grandstand seating.
“The amenities were a blanket on the side of a hill,” she remembers.
While the quality of the facilities has improved significantly, Gregory said her earlier experience as a fan remains unchanged.
“The experience was a lot of camaraderie with the people sitting around us,” she said.
That remains the key to the success of motorsports today. Gregory played a major role in developing plans for NASCAR’s return to racing among constantly changing restrictions across the country.
“The challenge, especially in these COVID-crazy times, is keeping up relationships with fans and giving them the best service,” she said. “We need to reinforce what we learned in 2020 and look at all the ways to keep fans engaged so when it’s time for them to come back, we are ready for them.”
Gregory, who developed programs to add diversity to NASCAR’s ranks, was non-plussed about being a woman in a sport where track management and other top executive ranks are dominated by men.
“I see myself as doing the best job possible day to day and I don’t see myself as a female pioneer,” she said. “But, having said that, for aspiring young females I can show them there is a role for them in race management or motorsports.”
Smith concurred.
“We had a lot of good people raise their hands for this job and there were lots of good candidates,” he said. “I feel she was the best candidate — not because of her gender, but for her skill, leadership and insight.”
Gregory noted the 1,600-acre facility “is a beautiful place and we want to make it a premier destination in wine country,” although neither she nor Smith revealed any immediate changes to the track’s operation.
As for one of the track’s premier events, NASCAR’s Toyota Save Mart 350, Smith said there are contingency plans in place if a full crowd is not allowed, “but it’s hard to know what will happen between now and June.”
Prior to joining NASCAR, Gregory was the Senior Vice President of Motorsports Marketing for Bank of America, and previously served as Director of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series marketing program for Sprint Nextel. In 2011, Gregory was selected for the inaugural class of “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business” by Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily.
In other motorsports news:
Promotions at Monterey track
The Monterey track announced the promotion of two veteran executives with nearly 60 years of experience at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, the road course on the outskirts of Monterey.
Jeanie Sumners, who began working at the track as a volunteer 27 years ago and who has managed promotions and advertising for the last two decades, has been promoted to Director of Marketing. Barry Toepke, a 30-year veteran who has managed the track’s historic racing, has been appointed to a new position of Director of Heritage Events and Public Relations. He will oversee the track’s signature event, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, as well as media relations.
Hall of Fame finalists selected
Finalists have been selected for the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Four-time Trans-Am champion Tommy Kendall, U.S. Nationals Drag Racing champion Danny Ongais, and 22-time Indianapolis 500 starter and USAC Silver Crown Series champion George Snider are the most recent drivers to advance to the final round of voting for the 2021 ballot.
Nine others on the ballot include NASCAR weekly series and tracks champion David Byrd, NASCAR national series-winning crew chief and Cup Series competition director Ernie Cope, SCCA Tran-Am Series champion and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team owner Tom Gloy, 1996 ARCA Menards Series West champion and national series crew chief Lance Hooper, Las Vegas Motor Speedway builder Richie Clyne, 13-time Northern Auto Racing Club champion Brent Kaeding, and racing equipment master craftsman and problem solver Ron Zajicek.
“The West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an amazing group of finalists,” said Ken Clapp, chairman and CEO. “Our list of finalists certainly will challenge our board of directors to separate the best from the very best. Every one of these individuals is more than deserving to be part of the Class of 2021.”
Final voting by the hall’s board to select the five 2021 inductees continues through Feb. 8. Five Heritage candidates from racing’s historic era also will be inducted in the Class of 2021. Their selection will be announced later this spring.
After being postponed by the pandemic last year, the hall’s 2020 class will be inducted along with the 2021 class during Sonoma Raceway’s NASCAR weekend, at Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa.
Trans-Am banquet goes virtual
For the first time in its history, fans will be invited to the annual honors banquet for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The awards ceremony will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app, which can be downloaded at bit.ly/3ooDr82.
Begun in 1966, Trans-Am is America’s oldest road racing series and is slated to be run at Sonoma Raceway April 24-25.
