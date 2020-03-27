Motorsports: iRacing a hit for drivers, fans

With auto racers looking for action and fans cooped up at home, iRacing has become the widely accepted substitute for methanol fumes and burning rubber.
Every major professional series, from IMSA and the NHRA to NASCAR and the World of Outlaws, has started an iRacing series to give drivers something to do and keep fans occupied.
IndyCar will join the fray on Saturday with the first of five “e-races” featuring a lineup of 26 drivers, including most of the series’ heavy hitters, racing against each other from simulators in their living rooms. The 90-minute race will be streamed at indycar.com and Facebook and YouTube channels and on iRacings’s service, Twitch, at 1 p.m. PST.
iRacing has caught on with fans. NASCAR’s iRace last weekend on the Fox network drew more than 900,000 viewers and will be a staple on Sundays until the real racing resumes. NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer, who drove in the race while also working as the color commentator for the broadcast, said iRacing is closer to the real on-track action than many people think.
“It’s pretty darn realistic,” he said during a phone call this week. “The iRace setup is no different than the simulators that all big teams in racing use to improve their programs.”
Because drivers from various series can join any race, the cars all have the same chassis set-up in the software to equalize the competition – similar to the old IROC series, where drivers from various series raced each other in identically prepared cars.
“That gets us all leveled up,” Bowyer said.
While the software doesn’t mimic the aerodynamic forces on the cars, it does a good job of measuring tire wear.
“‘It’s just like the racing we do,” said Bowyer. “If you push the car and abuse the tires, you will fall back, and if you keep the car neutral and preserve your tires, you can move right up through the field.”
Sage Karem, who drives for the Dreyer and Reinbold Racing IndyCar team, said many pro drivers stay sharp with simulators.
“I’d say about 30% are into sim racing and about 15% are religious about it,” he said. “If you have jumped into an actual simulator, as professional drivers have, and know how to drive a race car like we do, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re going to be competitive.
“You feel the strength it takes to drive an actual car, but you’re not feeling the little details – that feeling in your butt or feeling when the car bottoms out or loses traction or slides.”
All in all, Karam noted, “we’re the only sport that can do this. It gives us something to compete in and it’s cool for the fans. It’s a pretty good solution with everything that’s going on.”
IndyCar, NHRA scramble to save seasons
While COVID-19 virus concerns throw a red flag over most auto racing worldwide, the NHRA and IndyCar Series this week announced scheduling changes to salvage as much of a disrupted season as possible.
The changes include the elimination of drag racing’s season-ending playoff series and moving the Indianapolis 500 from its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot to August.
The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, which opened its season in Pomona before virus-related restrictions were put in place, expects to resume racing June 5-7 at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Florida.
The series has scheduled 19 races for its premier classes (Funny Car and Top Fuel), including the Sonoma Nationals on July 24-26 that will also include Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes. The season is expected to end back at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona Nov 13-15.
To cut down on travel and racing costs, the NHRA cancelled three dates in New Hampshire, Atlanta and Richmond and scheduled only one race each in Las Vegas and Charlotte instead of two apiece that were on an earlier schedule.
The shortened schedule calls for eliminating the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship, a playoff-style series for the top 10 teams in each class that has been in place since 2007. As a result, champions in each class will be determined the old-fashioned way – by the number of points a driver collects during the regular schedule.
For many fans, going to Indianapolis in May is like a pilgrimage to Mecca. It begins with qualifying for the Grand Prix on the Indy Speedway road course and ends with one of the world’s most prestigious races, the Indianapolis 500, on Memorial Day. This year, the magic of May is moving to the heat of summer.
IndyCar has moved the Indianapolis 500 from May 24 to Aug. 23 and has rescheduled the GMR Grand Prix road race from May 9 to July 4, where Indy Car will be half of a first-ever doubleheader weekend featuring the NASCAR Xfinity series.
“The month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year and, like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” said Roger Penske, who recently purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and has won the Indy 500 as a car owner 18 times. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing.”
IndyCar, which has lost its first four races for 2020, expects to start the season on the Belle Isle road course in Detroit May 30-31. The schedule includes 13 races and ends at WeatherTech Laguna Seca on Sept. 20.
To make room for the Indy 500 and accommodate the travel logistics of the teams, the Bonmarrito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis has been moved up a week to Aug. 30 and the Grand Prix of Portland to one week later on Sept. 11-13.
