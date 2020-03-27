Motorsports: iRacing a hit for drivers, fans

With auto racers looking for action and fans cooped up at home, iRacing has become the widely accepted substitute for methanol fumes and burning rubber.

Every major professional series, from IMSA and the NHRA to NASCAR and the World of Outlaws, has started an iRacing series to give drivers something to do and keep fans occupied.

IndyCar will join the fray on Saturday with the first of five “e-races” featuring a lineup of 26 drivers, including most of the series’ heavy hitters, racing against each other from simulators in their living rooms. The 90-minute race will be streamed at indycar.com and Facebook and YouTube channels and on iRacings’s service, Twitch, at 1 p.m. PST.

iRacing has caught on with fans. NASCAR’s iRace last weekend on the Fox network drew more than 900,000 viewers and will be a staple on Sundays until the real racing resumes. NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer, who drove in the race while also working as the color commentator for the broadcast, said iRacing is closer to the real on-track action than many people think.

“It’s pretty darn realistic,” he said during a phone call this week. “The iRace setup is no different than the simulators that all big teams in racing use to improve their programs.”