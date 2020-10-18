Motorsports: Kriders, Kramer win 3 races in one day

The team didn’t have time to second guess what in the Honda Challenge. They had to get ready for the endure, with pit stops to plan, drivers to get ready, and fuel to burn. The pit crew practiced over and over the perfect driver change and fuel stop, working seamlessly together.

Kramer started the event behind the wheel with Randy Krider as the crew chief and Rob Krider as the anchor driver in the No. 38 Integra.

As the sun went down, the crew got to work keeping the Integra on the track. About an hour into the race, the team made a perfect pit stop to refuel the car and get Rob Krider quickly behind the wheel to take the car into the darkness of night and toward the finish.

“We really needed to watch our fuel mileage to make it on just two stops,” said Randy Krider. “We knew it was going to be close. After the first pit stop, we kept Rob on the track for the first part of his stint until the car burped a few times and then he brought it in for the final splash and go. When he came in, the car was running on fumes.”