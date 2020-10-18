Motorsports: Kriders, Kramer win 3 races in one day

Napa brothers Randy Krider and Rob Krider and Double Nickel Nine Motorsports teammate Keith Kramer combined to win three of four races in a single day at Buttonwillow Raceway last weekend.
They packed up five different racecars and headed south to the track near Bakersfield for a combo weekend of Sports Car Club of America and National Auto Sport Association racing. The SCCA held an autocross on the Kart track, while NASA ran a full weekend of Honda Challenge races and a night enduro on the main race course.
Since the team had been competing in both series all year long and had cars that would fit specific classes, they decided to do it all in one day.
“Why not? We can sleep when we’re dead,” Rob Krider explained.
“The schedule was insane. We never would have been able to accomplish any of the race weekend without the outstanding and selfless DNN Motorsports crew. They were towing trailers, prepping cars, moving tools in the golf cart from one part of the paddock to another, and practicing pits stops. They were totally on it.”
It wasn’t just the Double Nickel Nine Motorsports crew who were precise last weekend. Kramer and the Kriders were clicking off fast laps, qualifying on the front row and proving to everyone at Buttonwillow they had not come there to lose.
The tight schedule between the multiple racing series and classes made for some interesting logistics for the team.
Rob Krider, after qualifying his Honda Challenge car, drove directly over to the Kart track and jumped out of the Acura and right into his Ford Fiesta ST to tackle the autocross race with less than 15 seconds to spare. Despite switching between two types of cars and two completely different types of race tracks, he immediately set the fastest time in the SCCA H-Street class.
His victory in H-Street would be the team’s first win of the day and give him enough points to win the 2020 Regional Championship.
“I’m stoked to earn any championship this year,” Rob Krider said. “With everything going on and so many races being cancelled, it looked like we might finish a season without putting a new championship trophy in our trophy case. But, luckily we were able to pull it off.”
Those who work on the Double Nickel Nine Motorsports pit crew — David Nees, Brandon Lindlahr, Samuel Galindo, Bryce Lindlahr, James Krider, Brad Dawson, Elijah Galindo, Roy Lindlahr Anthony Stafford and Adrianna Lloren — know luck doesn’t have much to do with winning another championship for the Krider family.
According to the team, it is hard work, perseverance, preparation, and some fast driving that wins championships consistently.
“Yes, this team is very organized and we have fast cars,” said Nees, who is in charge of fueling pit stops. “But I saw Rob literally drive the Fiesta on two wheels in order to win that race. Our guys can drive.”
The second race of the day was in the SCCA autocross and saw Randy Krider drive his Honda Civic Si in the STS class.
With his work cut out, he battled back and forth against a well-prepared Honda CRX that was lighter than his car. But after the last lap, it was Randy Krider winning the STS class and bringing in the team’s second win of the day.
“Two down, two to go,” Randy remarked.
As the team prepared for a three-hour night endure, it competed in a Honda Challenge sprint race in the afternoon. Rob Krider and Kramer qualified the two orange and blue Acura Integras on the front row. As they took the flying green flag, however, things went awry in Turn 1. Some aggressive driving in the Honda Challenge field resulted in a competitor’s car ramming into the side of Rob Krider’s, pushing him off the track and backward into the dirt at high speed.
“It was the biggest hit I have ever taken in 30 years of racing,” Rob Krider said.
The spotters asked him over the radio if he was OK and he said he was physically fine, as all of the safety equipment in the car had done its job. Mentally he was not fine, however. He was furious that his chances for another win were thwarted by another driver.
Rob Krider limped the car back onto the track in last place, passed half of the field and finished sixth overall, two spots behind Kramer.
The team didn’t have time to second guess what in the Honda Challenge. They had to get ready for the endure, with pit stops to plan, drivers to get ready, and fuel to burn. The pit crew practiced over and over the perfect driver change and fuel stop, working seamlessly together.
Kramer started the event behind the wheel with Randy Krider as the crew chief and Rob Krider as the anchor driver in the No. 38 Integra.
As the sun went down, the crew got to work keeping the Integra on the track. About an hour into the race, the team made a perfect pit stop to refuel the car and get Rob Krider quickly behind the wheel to take the car into the darkness of night and toward the finish.
“We really needed to watch our fuel mileage to make it on just two stops,” said Randy Krider. “We knew it was going to be close. After the first pit stop, we kept Rob on the track for the first part of his stint until the car burped a few times and then he brought it in for the final splash and go. When he came in, the car was running on fumes.”
With just enough gas in the tank to make it to the 9:30 p.m. checkered flag, Rob Krider kicked up the pace and set the fastest lap of the E3 class on a dark race track to ensure a win for the team. When the checkered flag flew, it was team Double Nickel Nine Motorsports with its third win of the day.
The team celebrated the victory with some Double Nickel Nine IPA from Tactical Ops Brewing on the podium.
“I can’t thank the crew enough,” said Rob Krider, completely exhausted after a long day of racing. “These guys worked so hard today to get all of this done. I’m just so proud of them. There is no way we could have accomplished this without their dedication.”
One team member not at the track was Darrel Price, owner of J & B Farms and the usual head barbecue chef for the crew during race weekends.
Price has been battling heart issues and cancer and wasn’t strong enough to come out to the event. The team decided to sign their first-place trophy and deliver it to Price at the hospital to thank him for his ongoing support of the team.
“Darrel is awesome,” said Rob Krider. “He has been with us since 2010 and is certainly deserving of this trophy. It’s our honor to dedicate that win to him.”
Double Nickel Nine Motorsports is sponsored by Carbotech Brakes, T.E.M. Performance, Tactical Ops Brewing, Smart Racing Products, Synchrotech Transmissions, Skunk2 Racing, Performance In-Frame Tuning, B & G Tires, Bay Ex, Napa Valley Muffler, Mishimoto, Insane Shafts, Chandler Autosport, Eibach Springs, Motion Control Suspension, Kingpin Machine, I/O Port Racing Supplies, Autopower, Racepak, ESS Fire Systems, Cadet Blues the novel, Hardrace, Unorthodox Racing, Hasport Motor Mounts, Devsport, AEM Electronics, RS 683 Brake Fluid, Sampson Racing Communications, Phase 2 Motortrend, HA Motorsports, Yokohama Tires, Economy Stock Feed, J & B Farms, Sanger Tire, Olson Auto Body, and C.J. Fix Bookkeeping.
Rob Krider was candid when asked how he felt about not winning all four races.
“I hate losing races,” he said. “Ever since that day, I have been dwelling not on the three wins, but on the one loss. I’m a positive guy when it comes to living my life. But when its competition, I obsess about the things that kept us from winning. And I’m going to continue to obsess and think about it until the next time I’m on a race track.”
With last weekend being the final race of the NASA Honda Challenge season, it looks like Rob Krider is in for a long sleepless winter.
Visit team559.com for more information on the DNN Motorsports team or follow Krider Racing on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
