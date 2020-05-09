Motorsports: Larson returns to racing in World of Outlaws event

“We all make mistakes, and deserve a second chance!” Jason Finley wrote on Twitter about Larson.

Also featured on the car was Lucas Oil, which had suspended its relationship with Larson within 24 hours of his iRacing debacle.

Larson, who is half-Japanese and rose through NASCAR's diversity program, was among the most promising talents in the biggest racing series in the country. He was participating in a virtual race for fun after his two kids went to bed when he used a racial slur while addressing his spotter.

The slur was heard on the gaming app Twitch in which players can communicate with one another and fans can follow online. Nearly every sponsor dropped him the next day and Ganassi fired him one day after that. Matt Kenseth has come out of retirement to replace Larson when NASCAR resumes May 17.

Larson quickly retreated to his home state of California, where his family has a strong network of supporters who have aided Larson's career. He's suspended by NASCAR but completed a sensitivity training course that can lead to his reinstatement.