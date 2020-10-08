Motorsports: Napa Valley racers Uribe and Abreu return to fight fire

When the Glass Fire erupted on Sept. 27, a pair of Valley motorsports professionals found themselves racing against flames — a competition more relentless than either of them would find on a racetrack.
In the early hours of that Sunday morning, motorcycle racer Jayson Uribe raced back to Angwin after helping a friend build a house in San Jose and jumped into action in Deer Park.
Uribe — who competes in the country’s top class of motorcycle road racing, Superbike in the MotoAmerica series — already knew what to expect. Following the disastrous Tubbs Fire in 2017, Uribe acted on his longtime desire. He added a fireman’s turnouts to his wardrobe of racing leathers, becoming a volunteer fireman with the Napa County Fire Department and assigned to the Deer Park station.
“The fire started right out our door to the station house,” said Uribe, who got the call to return to the station at 4 a.m. “I grew up in Angwin and it was hard to see places I knew as a kid go up in flames.”
Even so, he said, the intensity and focus is much like what he experiences on the racetrack.
“You just go full-throttle and put off thinking about that or putting it in perspective until later,” he said. “You just try to be safe and stay emotionally calm and not freeze up in the moment.”
For Uribe, the Glass Fire was an encore after he had worked for a month on the LNU Lightning Complex fire that started near Lake Hennessey and spread into Solano and Lake counties.
“It’s been a crazy month,” he admitted. “For the first two or three days, we worked non-stop,” said Uribe, who describes his role as a workhorse. “I’m the guy who jumps off the engine and runs a hose, working within 20 feet of the flames and trying not to get my eyebrows singed.”
Uribe plans to race at the Laguna Seca road course in Monterey on Oct. 23-25, but said “saving lives is more important.” He said the aftermath of the Glass Fire “sucks for property owners,” but that he was proud no lives were lost.
As flames from the Glass Fire jumped to the west side of the valley, Rico Abreu was on a plane. He was heading back to his family’s vineyard in St. Helena from southern Indiana, where he had based his sprint car team all summer. The next couple of days were an almost timeless blur of smoke and flame, as Abreu and others worked to fight off the onslaught of the fire.
“The first couple of days were crazy,” he confessed. “We didn’t get much sleep for the first 72 hours. But it’s funny how fast the time goes when you’re in the middle of it.”
Abreu and his crew used water trucks from Stadelhofer Construction in Calistoga, a sponsor of his race team, to help firefighters stop the flames at the edge of the Abreu family’s vineyard.
“But a couple of houses of my father’s clients were threatened,” Abreu said, and in their efforts to save them, “we had a couple of frightening moments.”
At one stop, “the fire was burning in trees right next to the house,” Abreu recalled. To save the house and change the direction of the fire, the trees had to be cut down. “We didn’t want the trees to fall on the roof of the house and we didn’t want them to fall on the road, because there was only one way in or out of the property,” he said.
COVID-related restrictions shut down traveling professional sprint car series such as the King of the West and Sprint Car Challenge tours in California in 2020. Calistoga Speedway, which normally hosts big special events, has been dark all season. Many other fairgrounds tracks have been hosting only local racing series with no fans allowed in the grandstand. With pit fees and revenue from video streaming services as their only income, promoters are paying less than normal purses and can’t afford the traveling series.
As a result, many pro racers from California, including Abreu, have spent the summer hopscotching around the Midwest with a schedule dictated by ever-changing COVID-related restrictions that varied state by state.
Since leaving California in April, Abreu posted five wins in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Ohio. In mid-September, he was headed to one of the biggest paydays of his career at Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania when a mechanical disaster struck. The driveline in his sprint car broke, ending his night, as he was leading the field in front of 15,000 fans toward a $53,000 payday.
“We had a good year, but we just didn’t win a lot,” said Abreu. “We finished in the top five about 29 times out of 45 races. We raced less than we normally would, but all the races were against some of the top competition in the country.”
