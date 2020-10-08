Motorsports: Napa Valley racers Uribe and Abreu return to fight fire

“But a couple of houses of my father’s clients were threatened,” Abreu said, and in their efforts to save them, “we had a couple of frightening moments.”

At one stop, “the fire was burning in trees right next to the house,” Abreu recalled. To save the house and change the direction of the fire, the trees had to be cut down. “We didn’t want the trees to fall on the roof of the house and we didn’t want them to fall on the road, because there was only one way in or out of the property,” he said.

COVID-related restrictions shut down traveling professional sprint car series such as the King of the West and Sprint Car Challenge tours in California in 2020. Calistoga Speedway, which normally hosts big special events, has been dark all season. Many other fairgrounds tracks have been hosting only local racing series with no fans allowed in the grandstand. With pit fees and revenue from video streaming services as their only income, promoters are paying less than normal purses and can’t afford the traveling series.

As a result, many pro racers from California, including Abreu, have spent the summer hopscotching around the Midwest with a schedule dictated by ever-changing COVID-related restrictions that varied state by state.