Motorsports: Page to retire as Sonoma Raceway president at year's end

After nearly three decades at the helm of Northern California’s premier motorsports facility, Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page announced Thursday he will retire at the end of 2020.

Page’s 29-year tenure at the road course and drag strip began in 1991 at what then was called Sears Point Raceway, and spanned two owners and the evolution of the raceway from an underdeveloped facility to a modern professional sports venue and performance automotive center. Page promoted and supervised events with a variety of the top racing series, including NASCAR, NHRA and IndyCar, as well as unique events that focused on green transportation and the future of mobility.

“I have been so fortunate to work all these years with an amazing team and to have the support of a company in Speedway Motorsports that is committed to operating the top facilities in our industry,” said Page, who lives in Sonoma with his wife, Judy. “This decision did not come easily, but I ultimately decided it was time to begin a new chapter and find other ways to be active in this wonderful community where we are so fortunate to live.”