Motorsports: Vasser-Sullivan Racing starts season Saturday at Daytona

With two cars qualified for this weekend’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, Vasser-Sullivan Racing is beginning its campaign toward a class championship in the International Motor Sports Association WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.
The team, co-owned by Napa car dealer and former IndyCar driving champion Jimmy Vasser, qualified a pair of Lexus RCF GT3 machines during last weekend’s “Roar Before the 24” that will start fourth and 10th on the grid in the GTD class for Saturday’s twice-around-the-clock grind at Daytona International Speedway.
Each car includes a four-driver team led by former Corvette driver Oliver Gavin from Britain, a five-time class winner in the prestigious 24 Hours of LeMans with a career 49 race wins in IMSA and Andy Veach, who spent the last three years in the NTT Indy Car series with Andretti Autosport.
Teaming up with Gavin the in the No. 14 machine will be VSR veterans Aaron Telitz, former IndyCar driver Jack Hawksworth, and Kyle Kirkwood, a former Indy Lights driver who drove for VSR in last year’s 12 Hours of Sebring.
Joining Veach in the No. 12 machine will be Indy Lights driver Robert Megennis, endurance racing veteran and former GTD class winner at Daytona Townsend Bell, and Frankie Montecalvo, who is in his third season driving for VSR.
“We have not been shy about our attack on the IMSA GTD championship for 2021,” said Vasser.
The Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona is the first of four long-distance endurance races in a 12-race season that concludes in Atlanta in October. The series is scheduled for WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey April 23-25.
Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan names IndyCar Driver
Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan announced this week that British driver Ed Jones will drive the team's No. 18 machine in the NTT IndyCar series. This marks Jones’ return to DCR, where he finished third in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and claimed the series’ Rookie of the Year honors.
“He had a great rookie season and gave us our best finish ever in the Indy 500,” said team principal Dale Coyne. “We were sorry to see him leave and hope to continue where we left off and hope to have a strong season.”
Abreu officially an Outlaw
Rico Abreu is now officially an Outlaw. The St. Helena resident and professional sprint car driver is teaming up with one of the most veteran drivers on the premier NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws tour, Tennessee driver Jason Sides.
With eight career victories, Abreu is no stranger to the WoO series. But his partnership with 17-year veteran Sides marks the first time in his career that Abreu, who has maintained his own independent schedule barnstorming the country, will contest the entire 90-race schedule that criss-crosses the country from February to November.
The new team will have a shakedown run this weekend at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. before the WoO season begins at the same track Feb. 5-7.
Sides, who operates his own independent team and has run over 1,100 races with the WoO, struggled last year with a part-time crew and a chaotic schedule that seemed to change every week due to COVID-related crowd restrictions that varied from state to state. The partnership with Abreu will give the team more stability and resources for a successful year.
“I just want to make sure Jason is in a good spot to compete and keep up with the Outlaws,” said Abreu. “I’m doing this for him and I want to see that No. 7S back in Victory Lane.”
Sonoma Raceway names new drag strip manager
Cotati resident Nick Bublitz has been named Sonoma Raceway’s drag strip manager and will oversee the raceway’s quarter-mile drag strip and drag racing programs. He will oversee day-to-day operations of the drag strip, including the weekly Wednesday Night Drags program, which is set to kick off March 17.
Bublitz’ appointment marks the first time in 34 years someone outside the Seipel family has been in charge of drag racing at Sonoma Raceway. He succeeds Kyle Seipel, who has been the drag racing manager since 2017 after stepping in for his mother, Georgia, upon her retirement after 30 years at the raceway.
“I am honored to be chosen to stay the course. This is one of the best tracks on the West Coast with some of the best people, racers and staff, so I look forward to getting started,” said Bublitz, who officially starts on Feb. 1.
Bublitz, 29, began drag racing at Sonoma Raceway 10 years ago when he attended Sonoma State University and was immediately hooked. Over the past decade, he earned six Wally trophies from Summit ET Series bracket drag racing events and was the 2015 Division 7 ET Challenge Sportsman Champion.
