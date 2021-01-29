Motorsports: Vasser-Sullivan Racing starts season Saturday at Daytona

The new team will have a shakedown run this weekend at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. before the WoO season begins at the same track Feb. 5-7.

Sides, who operates his own independent team and has run over 1,100 races with the WoO, struggled last year with a part-time crew and a chaotic schedule that seemed to change every week due to COVID-related crowd restrictions that varied from state to state. The partnership with Abreu will give the team more stability and resources for a successful year.

“I just want to make sure Jason is in a good spot to compete and keep up with the Outlaws,” said Abreu. “I’m doing this for him and I want to see that No. 7S back in Victory Lane.”

Sonoma Raceway names new drag strip manager

Cotati resident Nick Bublitz has been named Sonoma Raceway’s drag strip manager and will oversee the raceway’s quarter-mile drag strip and drag racing programs. He will oversee day-to-day operations of the drag strip, including the weekly Wednesday Night Drags program, which is set to kick off March 17.