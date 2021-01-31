Motorsports: Wayne Taylor Racing wins record-tying 3rd consecutive Rolex

“We decided we wanted somebody as fresh as possible in the car,” Ricky Taylor said. “He got in there and was an absolute monster and carried it at the end.”

The victory snapped a four-year winning streak for Cadillac, which got a second-place finish from an Action Express all-star car that included seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Kobayashi carried the load for an Action Express lineup that also included Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

When Taylor switched to Acura, he released van der Zande, who was grabbed by Ganassi as the team returned to sports car racing after a one-year hiatus. Kobayashi was not retained by WTR for endurance events so he signed on for Daytona with Action Express, and former teammates Kobayashi and van der Zande were battling to become the first winning drivers of three straight Rolex races.

The Dutch driver closed on his old team multiple times in the final 25 minutes but couldn't make a pass for the lead and was eliminated when his tire blew.

“I could see his eyes in my mirrors,” Albuquerque said of van der Zande. “He was so hungry for this, especially with the whole story of leaving Wayne Taylor. I was lucky that they had a puncture.”