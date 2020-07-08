Motosports: Series nixed, Krider turns to autocrossing

The project came together quickly because it had to. Krider and the crew at DNN Motorsports needed to rapidly develop the car and test it before preparing for the long tow to Nebraska. A series at FordMuscle.com titled “The Way of the FiST" tracks the development of the car.

“People commonly refer to the performance version of the Ford Fiesta ST as the FiST," Krider explained. "Ford Muscle just ran with it.”

Krider has also been a guest on numerous racing- and car-related podcasts, such as Cars Yeah, the Technik Podcast, Uber to the Pits, Garage Heroes in Training, and the Kris and Kristine Show, and he just finished recording Speed Secrets with Ross Bentley.

“The podcasts have been a lot of fun talking about racing, Double Nickel Nine, IPA beer from Tactical Ops Brewing, and my novel Cadet Blues,” he said. “What is weird about these podcasts is one day they will be talking to people I grew up admiring in racing, like Tommy Kendall, Willie T. Ribbs and Paul Tracy, and then the next episode they are talking to me about our team from Napa and our Honda Challenge championships. I think that’s pretty cool.”