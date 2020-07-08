Motosports: Series nixed, Krider turns to autocrossing

As a racecar driver, Napa’s Rob Krider hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic slow him down.
After winning his fourth consecutive Honda Challenge championship in 2019, he headed into 2020 with the goal of continuing his reign on the sport. However, like a lot of organizations during the pandemic, the National Auto Sport Association canceled its national championship.
Without even hitting the racetrack, it appears Krider will extend his undefeated streak in Honda Challenge to five years.
“Obviously, that isn’t the way we want to continue our championship streak,” he admitted. “My preference would be to be Utah in September battling it out with the best road racers in the country.”
With one of road racing’s biggest events of the year cancelled, Krider decided to adapt and go back to his early roots in motorsports: autocrossing.
“One of the first driving events I did in high school, besides drag racing at Sears Point in Sonoma, was autocrossing with the Sports Car Club of America,” he said. “I attribute a lot of my road racing success to the skills I learned while autocrossing. This sport, just one person, one car, racing against the clock around a designated course lined with cones, is a place where you can really drive aggressively and on the limit. I drive harder in an autocross than I ever do in a road race.”
The SCCA has its own national championship once a year for autocross: the Tire Rack Solo National Championships in Lincoln, Neb. in September. Krider is already registered for this year's event. The only initial hiccup in the plans was that his Honda Challenge car didn’t meet the rule specifications for the SCCA, so Krider needed a completely different car to attend the SCCA Nationals.
“I started researching what would be a good car to compete in,” he said. “The SCCA has a lot of street car classes where you can run your daily driver. It looked like the Ford Fiesta ST might be a good car to race. I called Kevin Massie at Napa Ford and told him I need a Fiesta ST with zero options. I wanted the lightest, fastest version of that car Ford ever built.”
Massie, the owner of Napa Ford, found exactly what Krider was looking for and he was suddenly the new owner of a Ford Fiesta. Krider and the team at Double Nickel Nine Motorsports immediately went to work on the car, examining the SCCA rule book carefully and finding opportunities to improve the performance of the Fiesta for competition.
“We worked with the same companies who helped us win numerous Honda Challenge championships to help us make the Fiesta fast,” Krider said.
The Fiesta received brake pads from Carbotech Performance Brakes, shocks from Motion Control Suspension, a performance alignment using tools from Smart Racing Products, safety equipment from I/O Port Racing Supplies, Yokohama tires mounted and balanced by B & G Tires, a new lightweight exhaust from Napa Valley Muffler, and chassis tuning from AJ Gracy at Performance In-Frame Tuning.
The project came together quickly because it had to. Krider and the crew at DNN Motorsports needed to rapidly develop the car and test it before preparing for the long tow to Nebraska. A series at FordMuscle.com titled “The Way of the FiST" tracks the development of the car.
“People commonly refer to the performance version of the Ford Fiesta ST as the FiST," Krider explained. "Ford Muscle just ran with it.”
Krider has also been a guest on numerous racing- and car-related podcasts, such as Cars Yeah, the Technik Podcast, Uber to the Pits, Garage Heroes in Training, and the Kris and Kristine Show, and he just finished recording Speed Secrets with Ross Bentley.
“The podcasts have been a lot of fun talking about racing, Double Nickel Nine, IPA beer from Tactical Ops Brewing, and my novel Cadet Blues,” he said. “What is weird about these podcasts is one day they will be talking to people I grew up admiring in racing, like Tommy Kendall, Willie T. Ribbs and Paul Tracy, and then the next episode they are talking to me about our team from Napa and our Honda Challenge championships. I think that’s pretty cool.”
With some quarantine restrictions being lifted and new social distancing protocols in place at the races to keep everyone safe, Krider has had the opportunity to take the Fiesta ST out to the track and see how he stacks up in the SCCA H-Street class.
At Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows on June 20, he won by over 2.5 seconds in the No. 38 FiST.
“That is a good start for the short season,” said his proud father, Jim Krider. “So far, Rob hasn’t lost a single event in the Fiesta. Just like his Honda Challenge car, the Ford is front-wheel drive. For whatever reason that format suits Rob and he hits the track hard, getting the car up on three wheels, and takes the win every time.”
How that local success for Krider in his new car will play out at the nationals is yet to be determined.
“I understand winning races in California doesn’t always add up to winning races at the nationals,” he said. “I attended the SCCA Nationals in 2005 racing a Mustang and did not win — a loss I have never forgotten. I know there is plenty of work to do, but I’m not afraid of hard work. You can’t win a race if you don’t show up to compete. We are heading to Nebraska in September to compete.”
Visit team559.com for links to other articles, some of the podcasts, and video of the team’s new car being built. Follow KriderRacing on Instagram for live updates.
With Honda Challenge national championship happening due to the coronavirus pandemic, Napa racecar driver Rob Krider has switched to the sport of autocross.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!