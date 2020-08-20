Napa Valley Motorsports: Krider makes podium in rallycross race

That hole was a whopping five-second deficit that would be tough for Krider to overcome on Sunday to get on the podium.

On Day 2, Krider hit the course with a lot more aggression and started clawing his way closer and closer to the third-place position holder, a Mini Cooper S driven by a seasoned rallycross competitor. During the last two runs, Krider set the fastest laps of the day in the Stock Front class. As the last car on the course, on his last lap, he earned the final podium position by a mere 18 thousandths of a second.

“I think the other people in my class thought the five-second differential was too much to overcome,” he said. “Maybe they were too conservative at the end of the race. But I was learning so much about driving this car on the dirt that I was able to just go faster and faster, and on the last lap I put down a flyer and got it done.”

For his efforts, Krider was able to enjoy another podium finish, his fifth in five years, in different states and now in a different racing series.

“I said Rob was crazy,” Jim Krider confessed, “but I never said he couldn’t do it. I’m proud of him and glad he was able to make it home safe with the car in one piece.”