Napa Valley Motorsports: Krider makes podium in rallycross race

For five years in a row, Napa’s Rob Krider has stood celebrating on the podium at a national championship race in a different part of the country.
Having sprayed champagne in California, Texas and Ohio, he’s found himself on a podium once again — this time in Topeka, Kansas during the SCCA DirtFish Rallycross National Championships at Heartland Motorsports Park.
The major difference this year was he wasn’t driving his usual Honda Challenge car nor racing on asphalt. He was driving a Ford Fiesta ST and racing in the dirt. Instead of road racing, he was rallycrossing, a time trial event run over a designated dirt course. Regardless of the car or the sport, Krider somehow found his way onto the podium during the biggest race in the country.
“I’m super excited to come away with some hardware from the Sports Car Club of America at the nationals,” he said. “Obviously, I would rather come home in the top spot, but getting on the podium at a national event is always a challenge and this event certainly put up a lot of challenges for me. I just feel lucky that the car survived and that I was able to bring home a national-level trophy to California.”
Krider mentioned being lucky because the car he raced in the Rallycross National Championships was the one he drove 25 hours from California to Kansas, meaning it also needed to be in running order so he could get home.
“I was the only person in my class that didn’t have a trailer,” he admitted. “Two cars rolled over during competition on the first day and that had me thinking, ‘It’s going to be a long 25-hour drive back to California without a windshield.’”
Rob chose not to bring the usual large infrastructure of the motorhome, tools and trailer from Double Nickel Nine Motorsports, the team he races for, because his being at the national championships was a last-minute deal that came together six days before the rallycross event started.
Nobody on the crew could come with him. The team was originally scheduled to compete with the Ford Fiesta ST at the SCCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska in September. They had been planning all year and fine-tuning the Fiesta during the season to be competitive on concrete. Krider had not lost a single race in the car.
Then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SCCA suddenly cancelled the Solo Nationals. The team’s plans to compete were deleted.
The rallycross nationals weren’t cancelled, however, and the fact the event was in Kansas, had different rules and was run on dirt wasn’t enough to dissuade Krider from giving it a shot.
“Six days,” he told his teammates. “I know we can do it.”
The crew at DNN Motorsports mounted some Yokohama snow tires on the racing wheels and completely swapped out the suspension in one day to make the car legal for rallycross. Rob folded down the rear seats in the Fiesta, shoved in his helmet, four wheels, a jack, and as many tools as he could fit and headed east on a 25-hour drive to Kansas.
Krider admitted there was a moment as he was driving through Utah and Colorado all by himself that he wondered if he was crazy.
“I told him he was crazy,” said his dad, Jim Krider. “He’d never raced that car on dirt before and we didn’t really know how it would perform.”
This sentiment was shared by many of the competitors at the national championships who saw Krider roll into the tech inspection in a brand new car with race tires shoved in the hatchback area. Many people asked him over and over again, “Did you really drive all the way from California to run in the nationals of a sport you haven’t competed in?”
His reply was a straight-faced “Yup.”
When the competition began, attitudes about the Ford Fiesta with the crazy Californian driving it suddenly changed. Krider was fast. The Fiesta was tossed around the slippery dirt course with reckless abandon. It was driven as if it didn’t need to survive the event and then make it 25 hours back to the West Coast. At the end of the first day of competition, Krider was up to fourth place.
“I was pretty unsatisfied with my performance during Day 1,” he admitted. “My times at the end of the day were considerably faster than the beginning of the day, but I was too conservative during the start and I dug myself a hole that was going to be very difficult to get out of.”
That hole was a whopping five-second deficit that would be tough for Krider to overcome on Sunday to get on the podium.
On Day 2, Krider hit the course with a lot more aggression and started clawing his way closer and closer to the third-place position holder, a Mini Cooper S driven by a seasoned rallycross competitor. During the last two runs, Krider set the fastest laps of the day in the Stock Front class. As the last car on the course, on his last lap, he earned the final podium position by a mere 18 thousandths of a second.
“I think the other people in my class thought the five-second differential was too much to overcome,” he said. “Maybe they were too conservative at the end of the race. But I was learning so much about driving this car on the dirt that I was able to just go faster and faster, and on the last lap I put down a flyer and got it done.”
For his efforts, Krider was able to enjoy another podium finish, his fifth in five years, in different states and now in a different racing series.
“I said Rob was crazy,” Jim Krider confessed, “but I never said he couldn’t do it. I’m proud of him and glad he was able to make it home safe with the car in one piece.”
Krider said his success at the nationals was due to support from sponsors who helped him get the car ready in six days, companies like Mishimoto, Yokohama, Smart Racing Products, B & G Tires, Napa Valley Muffler, Performance In-Frame Tuning, Napa Ford, I/O Port Racing Supplies, Sanger Tire, T.E.M. Machine Shop and Tactical Ops Brewing who makes the beer, Double Nickel Nine IPA, named after Rob’s racing team DNN Motorsports.
“The event was a blast. Racing on dirt is super fun and the road trip halfway across the country was exciting too,” Krider said. “I documented it all on the KriderRacing Instagram account and it was really cool to see a lot of well wishes and support during the trip from likeminded gearheads on Instagram. Of course, some people on there did call me crazy, but I don’t hold that against them. The whole last-minute, cross-country thing was a bit crazy.”
Crazy or not, Krider has another nationals trophy to add to his collection.
For more about the road trip and other information, visit team559.com or follow KriderRacing on Instagram.
