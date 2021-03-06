NASCAR: Gragson under fire but defiant in return home to Las Vegas

Earnhardt Jr. told Gragson he was too aggressive and needed to rein it in a bit. Gragson tried for a bit, but found it just didn't suit his style.

“I tried to do what he said, but I just slowed down,” Gragson said. “I didn’t have the speed. I finally got into the playoffs and I’m like, ‘Screw that, I’m going to go out there and race as hard as I can and be comfortable with myself,’ and we had really good results.”

The bumps continued on the track and off — he landed a right hook to the side of Harrison Burton's face in a July incident — and he's sparred on social media with his detractors.

Now it's ramped up again after last Saturday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Gragson had nearly a nine-second lead with three laps remaining when he ran into the back of a car he was trying to pass. David Starr was on the lead lap and didn't have to yield position, but Gragson let loose afterward on live TV.

Carl Long, owner of Starr's car, responded by calling Gragso n an “over-entitled mouthpiece” who “did not have enough talent to miss our wreck.” Fox Sports announcer Mike Joy even got involved.