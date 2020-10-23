NASCAR: Jordan-Hamlin team to be called 23XI Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Denny Hamlin said there was never a question about the car number for Michael Jordan's new NASCAR team in partnership with the three-time Daytona 500 champion. Determining the name and a logo were a bit more of a balance.

The team name 23XI Racing — pronounced "twenty-three eleven" — represents the retired number of the six-time NBA champion and the car number Hamlin has had through his racing career.

Hamlin said Friday, a day after the team name and logo were revealed, that a lot of different ideas were considered.

“Some that were way out of the box, and some that were directly in the box when we kind of found somewhere in between,” he said.

Jordan has used Roman numerals in some of his other ventures, including a golf course in Florida.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re multiple cars down the road, the 23 will always represent him, the 11 always represents me,” Hamlin said. “But I also wanted to be respectful to Joe Gibbs Racing and not actually have, you know, the number 11 in the logo being that they have that number. So it’s so it’s just kind of a balance of all that."