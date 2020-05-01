NASCAR: Seven races slated for May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the nation’s sporting world continues to sit in COVID-19-induced idle, stock car racing becomes the first major sport to resume action as NASCAR announced a seven-race schedule in May for its three major series, which includes mid-week races and its traditional Memorial Day crown jewel, the Coca Cola 600.

The schedule includes races for Cup, Xfinity and the Gander Outdoors truck series, but with no fans in attendance and restrictions on the number of crew members and other staff as a precaution against coronavirus-related health problems.

The seven races will be held at two tracks, Darlington Speedway in South Carolina and Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Each is within driving distance from where most teams are based, as NASCAR tests out new procedures for racing that add protections from COVID-19.

“Our goal was to stay close to home and get these seven races in before deciding whether or not to put people on airplanes” to races in regions further away, said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice-president and chief racing development officer, in a teleconference with media on Thursday.