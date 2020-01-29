When the new NHRA drag racing season launches Feb. 6-9 in Pomona, Robert Hight will be looking to earn his way into the record books by repeating last year’s Funny Car championship run – one clinched with an historic and emotional win at Sonoma Raceway.
The 2019 win at Sonoma was one of six victories, a career high season for the Northern California native, during a strong year-long run that earned Hight his third Funny Car title on the NHRA Mello Yello tour. It was a championship run that seemed improbable at this time last year, as three veteran crew members left the team just as it was getting ready to start the 2019 season.
“I was pretty nervous going into the 2019 season with three new guys,” said Hight, almost half of his typical seven-man crew. “These are the guys who have only 55 minutes between race rounds to rebuild the car.”
Hight credits his two veteran crew chiefs with quickly integrating the new guys into an effective team that manages what he calls “controlled chaos” on race days. When the team opened the season at Pomona as the fastest qualifier and came away with a win, “I knew we had the right three guys,” said Hight.
The strong opening started a season that Hight, who does double-duty as president of John Force Racing, calls the best year of his 15-year driving career.
“We won six races, the most on the tour (in addition to eight fastest-qualifier runs), and led the points from the beginning of the season to the end that validated we were the best car,” said Hight.
His win last July at Sonoma was one for the record books, his 50th career victory. It also was a heartfelt personal moment for Hight, who spent 12 years as a crew member with John Force Racing before getting into the cockpit of a 330-mile-per-hour Funny Car.
“I grew up in Alturas," he said, "and Sonoma was the closest track to my home where there was drag racing. I’ve been there for every NHRA national event as a fan, crew member and driver. To get a momentous win at the track I call home, in front of family and friends, was very special.”
As he gets ready to launch his Funny Car off the line in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Pomona's Auto Club Raceway, Hight looks to accomplish a feat only a select few have pulled off in drag gracing.
“I’m a fan of the sport’s history and I like stats,” he said. “I know no one has won back-to-back championships since the 1990s.”
The list includes legendary drivers Kenny Bernstein, Raymond Beadle, Don Prudhomme and Hight’s father-in-law, John Force. Starting in Pomona, Hight would like to make that list a family affair.
Santino Ferrucci returns to Vassar-Sullivan IndyCar
Dale Coyne Racing with Vassar-Sullivan has signed Santino Ferrucci to drive its entry in the NTT IndyCar series for the second consecutive year. Ferrucci will be in the No. 18 car previously driven by four-time IndyCar champion Sebastian Bordais, who has moved on to the IMSA sports car series.
The 21-year-old driver from Woodbury, Conn. had an impressive first season in IndyCar in 2019. He moved up 16 positions to finish seventh in the Indianapolis 500, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He also completed the third most laps of any driver throughout the season.
“This new crop of young, fast IndyCar drivers is no joke and we’re energized to have Ferrucci leading our charge,” said team co-owner James Sullivan. “I expect you will see some big moments from us in 2020.”
The team is also co-owned by Napa auto dealer and former IndyCar driving champion Jimmy Vassar.