CALISTOGA – For Damien Gardner, the defending champion in the non-wing USAC/CRA sprint car series, this weekend’s Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway is his shortest commute to a race track all season long as the series makes its annual visit to Northern California.
The five-time series title holder normally commutes hundreds of miles from his home in Concord to Southern California every weekend to race in a series he has dominated the last few years. But the short trip to Napa Valley wine country doesn’t promise to be a walk in the park for Gardner, who is locked in a tight, three-way battle for his sixth championship as the series reaches the season’s halfway point.
The non-wing sprint cars of the Amsoil USAC/CRA series and the non-wing USAC Western States Midgets will share the high-speed stage of the Calistoga Speedway for the Louie Vermeil Classic, a Labor Day weekend tradition and one of the season’s biggest evets on the half-mile oval at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
“This is the only weekend all summer when Northern California fans can see the traditional sprint cars and midgets that Louie loved on a big half-mile track,” noted promoter Tommy Hunt. “And we are expecting that that some of Northern California’s top drivers, like three-time King of the West champion Kyle Hirst, are going to take the wings off and mix it up against the USAC regulars, so all bets are off about who we might see in the winner’s circle.”
Gardner has won one of midget racing’s biggest races, the mid-winter Chili Bowl in Oklahoma, and established himself as the “world’s fastest sprint car driver” by breaking the 200 mph land speed barrier at Bonneville.
He comes to Calistoga with momentum, having won three of the series’ 12 races so far this season. But his points margin is slim, with third-generation driver Brody Roa of Gardena and Anaheim driver Jake Swanson so close behind that a misstep could jumble the championship standings by the finale of the Vermeil Classic on Sunday night.
Santa Rosa’s Alex Schutte, the 2010 USAC Western States Midgets series’ champion, leads the championship standings. A Sonoma Raceway driving instructor, he looks to claim his second career title.
A full racing program for midgets and sprint cars is set for both Saturday and Sunday nights.
The Louie Vermeil Classic weekend begins Friday night, when 11 former drivers, car owners and track officials will be inducted into the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame during a dinner in the Tubbs Building on the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Kimball thanks first responders at luncheon
Verizon IndyCar Series driver Charlie Kimball shared a meal and tales from the front lines with North Bay first responders at a special luncheon in San Francisco earlier this week.
Kimball, who will compete at Sonoma Raceway in the series season finale Sept. 14-16, joined Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page and representatives from the Santa Rosa Fire Department, Marin County Fire Department, United Way of the Wine Country, California Highway Patrol and Sonoma County Regional Parks for the event.
A native of Camarillo in Southern California, Kimball joined his family in fighting the Thomas Fire as it raced toward their avocado farm last December. The fire ultimately damaged about three-quarters of the family’s property, including several structures and the home of Kimball’s parents. His family continues to work on rebuilding efforts at the ranch.
“Throughout the Thomas Fire, I saw firsthand that during the worst of times for our communities, first responders are at their best, and I’m so thankful for the work that our first responders and support agencies do to not only keep us safe, but to play such a crucial role in the long road of rebuilding,” said Kimball, who spent six weeks in Southern California during the fires and even battled the fire alongside first responders.
“To come full circle today and be able to thank some of the people who kept the raceway and its surrounding areas safe during the North Bay fires is really special.”
North Bay agencies played key roles in protecting Sonoma County residents and properties during the destructive fires last October, as well as the more recent Northern California fires.
“The raceway has always been such an incredible supporter in the community, and it was a very unique situation to come to their aid when the fires hit the raceway last October,” said Jason Weber, Fire Chief of Marin County Fire Department. “The support they have provided to the community since the fires has been amazing, and to be here today to meet Charlie was really special.”
Kimball will drive the No. 23 Tresiba Chevrolet during the series’ finale at Sonoma Raceway, the 14th consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series event in Sonoma and the fourth time the event will crown the series’ champion. It will also mark the last INDYCAR event in Sonoma for the foreseeable future, as the series shifts its schedule for the 2019 season.
Historic Trans Am added to IndyCar weekend
Sonoma Raceway has added the historic Trans Am series to a busy schedule during Verizon IndyCar championship weekend, which also includes the Formula Car Challenge Series and IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.
NASCAR showed car makers that they could sell more sedans on Monday if they won at the racetrack on Sunday, setting off a competition among manufacturers for bragging rights that stretched from the track to the showroom.
In 1964, Ford debuted a new design with the long nose/short rear deck Mustang that other manufacturers soon copied. The “pony car wars” soon followed, as carmakers battled on road courses for the same bragging rights as they fought for on ovals and by 1967 the Trans Am Series was born.
The 24 cars that will race on Saturday and Sunday at Sonoma re-create what was some of the fiercest road racing in the country a half century ago with some of the nation’s best and most versatile drivers such as Parnelli Jones and Mark Donahue who also made history at the Indianapolis 500.
Some of the 24 historic machines at Sonoma Raceway both Saturday and Sunday include a 1968 Sunoco-sponsored Camaro driven by Mark Donahue and a 1970 Dodge Challenger driven by Sam Posey that have been restored to their original condition.
The Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama is one of the largest of Porsche’s 21 single-make Cup Challenges in the world that features two classes. The Platinum Cup features 2017/18 GT3 machines and the Gold Cup includes older models of Porsche’s manufactured race car.