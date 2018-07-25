Modesto’s Dylan Hendrix took home the Sportsman Motorcycle crown on Sunday at the NHRA Division 7 Drag Races, presented by Korbel, at Sonoma Raceway.
Nearly 450 racers competed for top titles in 12 different classes at the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event, including Comp Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street. Hendrix faced several local racers in the Sportsman Motorcycle class, including San Jose’s Trace St. Germain and Elk Grove’s Anthony Vanetti.
The event kicked off back-to-back NHRA drag racing weekends in Sonoma, as the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series returns for the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals this weekend, July 27-29. For tickets or more information on the national event, visit sonomaraceway.com/nhra or call (800) 870-7223.
The following are the final results from this year’s NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Division 7 Drags, presented by Korbel at Sonoma Raceway:
COMPETITION ELIMINATOR
Doug Lambeck, Irvine, ‘08 Sunfire, D/SMA, 8.351, 158.74 def.
Tony Mandella, Eastvale, ‘92 Camaro, A/SMA, 7.912, 163.31.
SUPER STOCK
Justin Lamb, Henderson, Nev., ‘10 Cobalt, SS/AM, 8.620, 149.50 def.
Jimmy DeFrank, Chatsworth, ‘10 Cobalt, SS/CM, 8.957, 150.05.
STOCK ELIMINATOR
Brian McClanahan, Alta Loma, ‘69 Camaro, AA/SA, 9.818, 131.38 def.
Scott Burton, Golden, Colo., ‘70 Firebird, B/SA, 10.492, 121.29.
SUPER COMP
Steve Williams, Beaumont, ‘10 TNT, 8.920, 183.99 def.
Madison Whitten, Corona, ‘14 American, 8.865, 160.86.
SUPER GAS
Dennis Sato, Westminster, ‘84 Camaro, 9.960, 122.86 def.
Roger Kato, N. Las Vegas, Nev., ‘05 Cavalier, 9.961, 172.23.
SUPER STREET
Greg Ventura, Corona, ‘66 Nova, 10.906, 135.82 def.
Ryan Giacone, Glendale, Ariz., ‘88 Thunderbird, 10.869, 154.25.
TOP SPORTSMAN
Joe Roubicek, Camarillo, ‘68 Camaro, 6.587, 206.61 def.
Doug Crumlich, Irvine, ‘63 Corvette, 6.875, 197.94.
TOP DRAGSTER
Peter Biondo, Maspeth, N.Y., ‘15 Racetech, 6.773, 196.50 def.
Tom Koenen, Tuscon, Ariz., ‘06 N & P, 6.933, 195.85.
SPORTSMAN MOTORCYCLE
Dylan Hendrix, Modesto, ‘79 Kawasaki, 8.973, 144.41 def.
Ed Bradell, Rio Linda, ‘05 Kawasaki ZX, 9.571, 137.18.
WEST COAST OUTLAW PRO MODS
Ed Thornton, Chino, ‘70 Camaro, 5.794, 265.69 def.
Mike Doushgounian, San Martin, ‘69 Camaro, 7.163, 138.14.