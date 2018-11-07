STOCKTON — Rutherford’s Rico Abreu came out on top in a wheel-to-wheel slugfest with Kyle Hirst, the newly crowned champion of the King of the West sprint car series, to claim the “Tribute to GP” at Stockton’s Dirt Track Saturday night.
The “Tribute to GP” memorializes the late Gary Patterson, who lost his life in a crash at Calistoga Speedway in 1983.
Starting sixth on the grid, Abreu moved to second by the mid-point of the 30-lap event and stalked Hirst, who had led from the drop of the green flag. The pair sliced through lapped traffic, running nose to tail in the late stages of the race. Hirst was seemingly in control until a yellow caution flag with four laps to go regrouped the field and shuffled the deck for the front runners.
On the restart, the pair took advantage of a clear track in front of them to duel for the win, taking turns sliding under each other to pass in the corners and running wheel to wheel on the straightaways, with the lead changing hands at each end of the 3/8th mile oval.
With slightly more than a lap to go, Abreu ran the top groove of the race track to power past Hirst for the final time. Abreu was ahead by a nose when the pair went under the white flag, marking the last lap, and his momentum gave him the edge he needed to run away from Hirst on the backstretch to seal the win.
“My car just kept getting better and better as the race went on and it really helped to get clean air on the nose at the end,” said Abreu.
“I saw that I could run the top groove,” he added, which gave him the momentum he needed to make the winning pass and stay in front of Hirst.
“I just made the right move at the right time,” he said of the final pass that took him to the winner’s circle.
Hirst was philosophical about losing a race he had commanded from the beginning.
“I knew he was there,” Hirst said of Abreu running right behind him. “The yellow flag got me and without the yellow I would have had the win. We slid each other a few times in the last few laps and he came out on top, but that’s just racing.”
Despite losing the race, Hirst had plenty to celebrate. With that second-place finish, he claimed his fourth championship in the King of the West sprint car series, his second crown of the night. Earlier in the night, Hirst finished far down the field in the companion feature race for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, presented by Abreu Vineyards, but still claimed the driver’s championship in that series as well.