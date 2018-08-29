A limited number of seats remain for the annual Grand Prix Salute, a star-studded evening and auction at Andretti Winery on Sept. 14 benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities and the Michael Andretti Foundation. The fundraiser kicks off the IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series Championship weekend at Sonoma Raceway, Sept. 14-16.
The highlight of the event is a Q&A session with members of Andretti Autosport, including Northern California favorite Alexander Rossi, teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay and Zach Veach, and three generations of Andrettis: Mario, Michael and Marco.
The evening will offer a delicious family-style dinner from Elaine Bell Catering paired with wines from Andretti Winery, as well as silent and live auctions. The dinner is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Sonoma chapter of SCC, which has distributed more than $6 million to qualified Sonoma County youth groups since 2001. The Michael Andretti Foundation was established to help promote programs for better health, education and welfare of all of America’s children.
Individual tickets are $250 each, and tables for 10 are $2,500. Seats and tables can be purchased at sonoma.speedwaycharities.org/events/ or by contacting Cheri Plattner at (707) 933-3950 or cplattner@SonomaRaceway.com.
Verizon STEM Day at raceway
Speedway Children’s Charities, in partnership with Sonoma Raceway and Verizon, will host STEM Day at the Raceway free for young learners during the Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series season finale on Sept. 15.
It is an opportunity for students to engage and participate in innovative, hands-on activities and demonstrations involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related to the racing industry. Students will be tasked to build and race a balloon-powered car that they will be able to take home. The activity is developed to help students learn about the science of engineering design and kinetic and potential energy.
In addition, students will have the opportunity to meet and learn from engineers and racing experts from various IndyCar racing teams during a special Q&A session, participate in a Pit Tour, and view demonstrations. They will also be invited to enjoy on-track racing and race-day activities.
All activities are suitable for students ages 5-12, and entry to the raceway for children 12 and younger is free. In addition, each parent, guardian or chaperone will receive one adult ticket per pre-registered child. Limited spots are available, and registration closes Sept. 13. All the materials required for the activities will be provided.
To register, visit sonoma.speedwaycharities.org/events/ or contact Chelsea Lazzari at (707) 933-3927 or clazzari@sonomaraceway.com.