As a local vintner, Jeff O’Neill knows a few things about good taste.
As a collector of historic racing machinery, he believes people should appreciate exotic cars with the same senses they use to enjoy a fine wine.
“People should see them, touch them, smell them,” said O’Neil. “They are like rolling museums and the Academy of Art.”
It’s a philosophy O’Neill contends collectors share worldwide, and the belief around which the owner of Sonoma’s Rams Gate Winery has built a significant makeover of Sonoma Raceway’s early summer tradition of historic racing.
Historic racing has been a fixture at the track for decades, featuring a smorgasbord of cars in an atmosphere that has always felt like informal club racing. This weekend’s Sonoma Speed Festival, by contrast, will fill the 12-turn facility with some of the most exotic and rare racing machines ever assembled in Northern California from collectors and museums around the United States and Europe.
But while the cars are the most elite to ever race at Sonoma, O’Neill said the goal is to keep the informality and family-friendly environment of past historic races.
“I want to engage folks in an environment where the family can have fun,” O’Neill said. “We want to give people a chance to talk to the drivers and mechanics.”
Formally organizing the cars for the Sonoma Speed Festival has been like assembling the art collections of the Louvre or the Guggenheim in a matter of months. But the speed with which the weekend has come together belies years of informal conversations among major collectors.
“Over the last 10 or 12 years, I’ve gotten to know a lot of racers and collectors,” said O’Neill, “and all the guys with great collections like to share their cars in a forum for spectators.”
It was up to O’Neill to turn those casual conversations into a full-on racing weekend.
“I’ve only been working on this for about six months,” he confessed. “But I had spoken to many collectors and they all said that if could make this happen, they were all in.” The result “is that we have pulled together an amazing collection of cars. We tried to bring cars from the 1920s to the contemporary so that people could see the evolution of speed.”
Even in a field of elites, some cars stand out. They include a trio of iconic Mercedes Grand Prix machines known as “silver arrows” for their sleek lines and paint. The 1938 Mercedes, said O’Neill, “is a car that has not been seen outside of a museum for years.”
A companion car, a streamlined Mercedes W196 that Juan Fangio drove to Grand Prix world championships in 1954 and 1955, “has been hidden in the basement of the Indianapolis Speedway Museum for years.” The car will be on display, “but our goal is to one day get it running,” said O’Neill.
Rounding out the trio is the 2016 Mercedes Petronas Formula One hybrid Grand Prix machine that current World Driving Champion Lewis Hamilton drove to 10 victories and 14 podium finishes. Unlike Grand Prix machines pre-2014, the car is powered by both a traditional internal combustion engine and a hybrid energy recovery system that adds 160 hp. The car will be driven by Formula One veteran and Mercedes development driver Esteban Gutierrez with support from Hamilton’s current pit crew, who made their way to Sonoma from the team’s victory this past weekend in Monaco.
In all, about 200 cars in 10 categories will be on hand for the Sonoma Speed Festival, from iconic Ford GT40s and long-tail Porsche 917s to a trio of blood-red and rare Ferrari 250 GTOs. In celebration of Sonoma Raceway’s 50th anniversary, the weekend will feature Trans-Am cars from 1966-69, all of which will get track time.
“A lot of us think these cars should be run,” said O’Neill. “When you hear a V-12 Ferrari or a Porsche 917, you recreate the environment of that period. Otherwise it’s just a static display.”
Over the weekend, O’Neill will do his part to stretch the legs on a few cars, including his own Maserati “birdcage” Tipo 61, a 1960 Alfa GTA, and a 1969 Mustang “Boss 302” that Parnelli Jones drove in the first race of that season’s Trans Am.
O’Neill will also experience a bit of a personal way-back time machine over the weekend.
“I’ve loved cars since I was a kid and went to Sears Point as a teenager,” he recalled, referring to Sonoma Raceway’s name at the time.
That included seeing Mark Donahue claim the 1969 Trans-Am championship in a Penske/Sunoco Camaro, a car O’Neill will also drive this weekend.
“Fast-forward 50 years and you just pinch yourself,” he said of the opportunity to drive the iconic machine.
But when asked his favorite drive of the weekend, he was quick to say “the one I’m in.”
Speed Festival opens Thursday at Sonoma Square
The Sonoma Speed Festival will get an early start, with a display of cars and a kickoff event at Sonoma Square on Thursday that will include food and wine from 16 local restaurants and wineries in a fundraising effort for Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Speedway.
A parade of race cars will leave Sonoma Raceway at 5 p.m. and arrive at Sonoma Square in front of City Hall after driving along Highways 121 and 12.
“We have some really great race cars and expect about 30 of them and another 30 cars in the square,” said Ryan Turri, general manager of the Sonoma Speed Festival.
The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Ticket information is at 800-870-RACE.
Local Notes
Vassar-Sullivan team heads to Detroit
The Vassar-Sullivan IMSA race team is headed to Detroit’s Belle Isle this weekend, looking to build on the momentum of its first win in the WeatherTech Sports Car Championships May 6 at Mid-Ohio. The team, co-owned by Napa car dealer and 1996 Indy Car driving champion Jimmy Vassar, fields a Lexus RCF GT3 driven by former Indy car pilot Jack Hawksworth of Great Britain and Richard Heistand of the United States.
In a racing doubleheader Detroit River island, Sebastian Bourdais, driver of the Dayle Coyne Racing with Sullivan-Vassar Indy Car, will look to rebound at the Detroit Grand Prix after a crash in the Indy 500 derailed his chances of a top 10 finish. The four-time IndyCar Series champion was running in the seventh spot when he and Graham Rahal collided on lap 176, putting both cars out of the race.
“I considered backing off, but it was too late and Graham didn’t either, so we both ended up in the wall, which is a real shame,” confessed Bourdais, who was cited post-race by track officials for avoidable contact.