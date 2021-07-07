Motorsports: Abreu getting Rowdy in sprint car racing

“Aaron (Telitz, teammate and co-driver who started the race in the No. 14 car) and myself and this team — we put so much work into this,” said Hawksworth. “We’ve been so strong in so many races and it’s just not worked out. We weren’t sure if it was going to work out today. It seemed like mission impossible at one point, but somehow it did and now we’re here in victory lane.”

It was the second runner-up finish of the season for the No. 12 Lexus and the second podium performance for Veach — who joined VSR from the Indy Car series — in just his fifth IMSA race.

“You win as a team in IMSA, and it doesn’t get better than when you finish 1-2,” said Veach. “I’m so happy to be back on the podium in my rookie season and with Jack (Hawksworth). He should have been on the podium at Mid-Ohio, but he had some misfortune. Those guys finally had luck on their side. I’m so happy that we got to celebrate this together. My win is coming.”

The win was Vasser-Sullivan’s seventh in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition; the team won twice in 2019 and four times in 2020. It is also the second time Vasser-Sullivan has finished 1-2 in IMSA competition, repeating its performance in the 2020 Daytona 240.