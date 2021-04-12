Motorsports: Classic Sports Racing Group opens season

SONOMA — Sonoma Raceway officially opened its season this past weekend by hosting the Classic Sports Racing Group’s David Love Vintage Races, as vintage racers spent three days practicing, qualifying and racing in an event that had no spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 250 cars, ranging from small sports racers to big block Cam-Am and historic open-wheeled formula cars, were divided into eight categories based on their size and horsepower and were grouped into a series of 20- minute races on Saturday and Sunday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Among the racers was Napa’s Charles McCabe, who drove his historic BRM Formula One machine from 1961. It illustrated how much the pinnacle of world-wide motorsports in that era relied on pure driving talent and not technology. A tube frame, a small but powerful engine, and a cramped cockpit marked a worlds-apart difference from the turbocharging, ground-effects, hybrid-chips, and energy recovery systems in a contemporary, spaceship-like Formula One car.
McCabe, who has been racing historic cars for about 20 years and also owns a Bugatti and other classic machines, found the rusting bare bones of the BRM hanging in the rafters of a garage in England and ultimately restored the car from a basket of parts. The car has also been outfitted with safety gear required by CSRG and other sanctioning bodies.
“Originally, the car would not have had seat belts or a roll bar hoop, and racing was more dangerous in those days,” said McCabe.
His BRM was driven by Tony Brooks and was one of three on a team that included the legendary Graham Hill, who won the 1963 World Driving Championship in a similar car.
“I was 8 years old when this car was running,” McCabe said after driving the 60-year-old race car on a sunny afternoon. “When I’m out on the track, it sparks something off in your imagination.”
NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 returns June 6, with fans
For the last year, the biggest crowd allowed at Sonoma Raceway was the sheep who keep the grass from overgrowing on the hillsides of the 12-turn, 2.5-mile road racing track. But on the first weekend of June, a limited number of fans will be allowed to return for one of the track’s signature events, NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, which was cancelled last year by COVID-19 related restrictions.
“We are thrilled to be able to open our gates and welcome fans back to the raceway,” said Jill Gregory, a former NASCAR marketing executive who began her new job as executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway in January.
Raceway staff emphasized that social distancing requirements imposed by county health officials will limit the number of tickets, likely to 25% to 33% of capacity, and that health precautions will preclude fan access to pit lane or the NASCAR garage area. In addition, all food and souvenir purchases at the track will be cashless through a phone app being developed by Sonoma Raceway and masks will be required throughout the facility.
“We are fortunate to have a beautiful outdoor facility that is perfect for social distancing and will provide a safe experience for our guests.” said Gregory, who urged fans to make ticket and camping reservations as soon as possible given the limited number that will be sold.
The 90-lap Toyota/Save Mart 350 will run on Sunday, June 6, featuring NASCAR’s Cup Series. It will be preceded by a support race, the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200, on Saturday, June 5.
The West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame also will be making up for a lost year on the Saturday night of NASCAR weekend by inducting two years of nominees, the classes of 2020 and 2021, at their annual dinner at Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa.
A total of 20 former drivers from all forms of racing will be inducted that night as the Hall of Fame, a charitable organization, celebrates its 20th anniversary. They will include those who drove road racing sports cars, midgets and Indy cars, those from the stock car ranks, and people who played important behind-the-scenes roles to support racing.
“This year’s inductees validate our decision to offer entry into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame to a larger part of the motorsports community,” said Ken Clapp, Chairman and CEO, “that will enshrine people who constitute the backbone of the sport.”
Louie Vermeil Classic tickets on sale
HMC Promotions has announced that tickets for this year’s Louie Vermeil Classic will be available after this Thursday, April 15. The event features the non-winged sprint cars of the USAC/CRA Series and winged sprint cars of the Fujitsu/King of the West Series and honors the late Louie Vermeil of Calistoga, a co-founder of the Northern Auto Racing Club (now known as the KWS) and who nurtured sprint car racing at the half-mile Calistoga Speedway oval for half a century.
The Louie Vermeil Classic was not held in 2020 due to COVID-related crowd restrictions and has been moved temporarily to Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico in this year due to the unavailability of the Napa County Fairgrounds. Call HMC Promotions (916) 773-7223 for ticket information.
Decision on Indy 500 fans coming soon
Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are working closely with Indiana health experts to determine how many fans will be allowed to attend the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. The race was delayed to August last year in hopes of avoiding the spectator ban and was still run with no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly all of the Festival 500 events affiliated with the race, including the traditional, city-wide, pre-race day parade, have been cancelled as a health precaution. But Speedway officials have said they are hopeful they can still host a crowd, even though it will be far short of its 400,000-person capacity, including the infield.
“The most important thing is to have the Indianapolis 500, the race itself, with as many people as want to be here,” said Speedway President Doug Boles. “We are going to have fans here and the protocols will be determined in a couple of weeks.”
Vassar Sullivan Racing, co-owned by Napa auto dealer and former Indy Car champion Jimmy Vassar, will run the entire NTT IndyCar series. It begins April 25 at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, with driver Ed Jones.
J.R Hildebrand, formerly of Sausalito and now a resident of Colorado Springs, has signed on to drive a fourth team car for A.J. Foyt Racing in a one-off deal for the Indianapolis 500.
Sonoma Raceway owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. has named NASCAR marketing executive Jill Gregory as the new vice president and general manager of the 12-turn road course and drag strip facility.