Motorsports: Daytona 500 winner having dream season

Overlooked in the fanfare about his win is the fact that McDowell also finished in the top five in the Daytona 500 twice, in both 2017 and 2019.

As if to prove Hamlin’s point, McDowell has claimed a podium finish at another superspeedway since Daytona this year, the 2.5-mile Talledega Motor Speedway. In fact, McDowell, in his fourth full-time season with Front Row Motorsports, is having his best year at the Cup level — including four top-10 finishes so far in the 2021 season. And for the first time in his career, McDowell is eligible for the playoff races that lead to the NASCAR Sprint Cup championship.

McDowell said the comfort of knowing he has a reserved spot in the title chase hasn’t changed his approach to the season.

“Every weekend is an opportunity and you want to score the most points possible,” said the 37-year-old, who is originally from Glendale, Ariz. “We aren’t getting practice time and so there’s no time to try out changes on the car.”