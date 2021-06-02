Motorsports: Krider Racing wins at One Lap of America

“I drove GingerMan Raceway in Michigan," Krider recalled, "and when I was going into the steep downhill braking zone in Turn 10B for the first time ever in my life, I was doing it as fast and as hard as I could. There was a moment there were I thought, this car isn’t going to slow enough for the corner. I’m coming in way too hot. I’m probably going to end up upside down, or on fire, or both.

"Luckily for me, the Carbotech brake pads saved my butt, and I was able to slow enough to use the absolute outside edge of that corner, every millimeter of pavement, and somehow salvage the lap — thus avoiding the tow truck and the ambulance.”

Krider helped move the team up in the standings as it headed into the final challenge on the last day, the skid pad at Tire Rack’s headquarters in South Bend, Indiana. Krider went around the skid pad in the team’s Fiesta ST on three wheels during the entire run around the 200-foot skid pad circle where g-forces are measured. The Fiesta earned a 0.993 G rating.

“With our Yokohama ADVAN A052 tires, I really wanted to get a 1 G rating at the Tire Rack skid pad,” he said. “But, it’s hard to do that when you are only using three of the four tires to hold you in the circle.”