Motorsports: McDowell hasn't rested on Daytona 500 laurels

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell gave fans their first feel-good story of the year when he won the biggest race in stock car racing, the season-opening crown jewel known as the Daytona 500, back in February.
The box score showed that McDowell, a respected 14-year veteran often driving for second-tier teams, had led the only lap that counts out of 200 run on Daytona’s high banks that day. One lap led. One race won.
That McDowell was one of only 38 drivers who can claim to be a Daytona 500 champion put him in elite company. That it was his first career win at the Cup level after hundreds of starts in an up-and-down career was the stuff fantasy leagues are made of. Pitchers may dream about being called up from the minors to win the World Series. Junior golfers might imagine claiming the PGA Tour title with a hole-in-one.
But McDowell lived the dream.
When Penske Racing teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski took each other out of the race with the finish line in sight, McDowell scooted through the wreckage like a bank robber running away with the money bag to claim the win.
The win was a surprise to fans, who likely had not heard the unheralded driver’s name often. But McDowell’s win was not unexpected among the NASCAR drivers who raced beside him every week.
“He earned it,” said former Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin after the race. “He’s up front time and again at these superspeedway races.”
Overlooked in the fanfare about his win is the fact that McDowell also finished in the top five in the Daytona 500 twice, in both 2017 and 2019.
As if to prove Hamlin’s point, McDowell has claimed a podium finish at another superspeedway since Daytona this year, the 2.5-mile Talledega Motor Speedway. In fact, McDowell, in his fourth full-time season with Front Row Motorsports, is having his best year at the Cup level — including four top-10 finishes so far in the 2021 season. And for the first time in his career, McDowell is eligible for the playoff races that lead to the NASCAR Sprint Cup championship.
McDowell said the comfort of knowing he has a reserved spot in the title chase hasn’t changed his approach to the season.
“Every weekend is an opportunity and you want to score the most points possible,” said the 37-year-old, who is originally from Glendale, Ariz. “We aren’t getting practice time and so there’s no time to try out changes on the car.”
The team is preparing for the postseason championship run by playing close attention to its notes for tracks like Darlington and Richmond that are in the first round of playoff races. But the team is not trying to get too far out ahead of itself. It is focusing on road racing at Circuit of the Americas in Texas this weekend and the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 6.
McDowell believes Cup teams are investing more effort to win on road courses, especially now that there are seven road races on the schedule and they are no longer a novelty in what was an all-oval track series.
“This year, with so many road courses, everybody is putting the emphasis on being prepared,” said McDowell, whose first NASCAR win was on a road course, at Road America in the Xfinity series. “You can’t take a 30th-place car and win, but a good driver can take a 30th-place car to finish 12th or 15th.”
McDowell, who spends about an hour a week in a simulator to prepare for each track, said a key to success at Sonoma is controlling tire wear.
“Sonoma is a great track with tight corners and high speed esses,” he said. “But the challenge is that the surface is abrasive and the tires fall off quickly, so you have to be disciplined about that.”
For McDowell, Sonoma Raceway is another stop in a dream season that could end with a championship in a series where he finished a career-best 23rd in 2020.
Sonoma unveils fan cutout program benefiting charities
The crowd will be limited for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway due to COVID-related restrictions. But if you aren’t one of the lucky ones to attend the race in person, you can still get a seat — virtually — while supporting a great cause at the same time.
Fans can participate in a fan cutout program as a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities. The fan cutouts will be interspersed among fans who are physically at the race, a boost for social distancing, in the main grandstand overlooking the start-finish line.
Fans can purchase and upload their image by visiting shop.fancutouts.com/products/sonoma-toyota-save-mart-350. Cost is $100 for a “Super Fan Cutout” and includes a personalized image placed in the main grandstand during the NASCAR Cup Series race, as well as access to Virtual Victory Lane, which grants preferred digital access to watch the race winner celebrate in Sonoma Raceway’s Victory Lane. Fans can also purchase the “Fan in the Stand” general cutout option for $75, which includes the cutout without access to Virtual Victory Lane.
Fan cutouts have become a phenomenon over the past year at limited-capacity events including most recently at the NCAA Final Four.
Proceeds from the sale of the fan cutouts benefit Sonoma County youth-serving organizations through Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children's Charities has distributed more than $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.
“So many of our typical fundraisers including banquets and social gatherings have been impacted over the past year, so we are delighted to be able to put this program together and provide an enhancement for our fans during race weekend that benefits children of Sonoma County,” said Director of Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma Cheri Plattner.
The deadline to submit a fan cutout is May 28. For more information about the program, contact Plattner at cplattner@sonomaraceway.com or (707) 933-3950.
Drag racing does the COVID shuffle
The traditional “Western Swing” for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will end in Southern California instead of the state of Washington this year, due to COVID-related crowd restrictions. The Northwest Nationals, initially scheduled July 30-Aug. 1, has been cancelled. Instead of teams heading to the state of Washington following their weekend at Sonoma Raceway, they will head south to Southern California Auto Raceway in Pomona that weekend for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, which was postponed earlier this year because of crowd restrictions.
“NHRA needed to make a decision to move forward to allow teams and touring staff time for travel preparations,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA president, about the cancellation in Washington.
Although the state of Washington recently announced a lessening of its COVID-19 restrictions, there is still uncertainty about what the rules for crowd size will be.
“The path for large events in 2021 is still not clear,” said John Ramsey, general manager of Pacific Raceways. “We will be 100% ready for the series to come back July 29-31, 2022.”
A crowded schedule complicated by COVID restrictions also has resulted a shuffling of the NHRA Division 7 schedule through the end of the year. The Division 7 races originally scheduled for Sonoma Raceway on July 15-18 have been moved to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will be held Oct. 7-10. That also will cause Division races at Tucson Dragway to be held one week later, Oct. 14-15, and include a single-day National Open race on Oct. 16. The Division event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park is moving from October to Sept. 9-12. Also, the Division 7 Finals scheduled that same weekend in Las Vegas will now be held Sept. 17-19.
“While it’s unfortunate to have to make changes this far into a season, and after how everything played out in 2020 with a busy fall, we felt these changes will have the least impact and benefit both the facilities involved and the racers attending our Division 7 events later this season,” said Pacific Division Director Mike Rice.
Flat track motorcycles returning to Sacramento
After a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions, flat track motorcycle racing is returning to the Cal Expo Fairgrounds with a doubleheader weekend Sept. 11-12. The program will include all American Flat Track divisions such as Supertwins, Production Twins and AFT Singles. Saturday’s races will be under the lights and Sunday’s races are in the afternoon.
The field will include AFT national champions Jared Mees, Briar Bauman and seven-time Sacramento Mile winner Bryan Smith.
The last Sacramento Mile program was held Aug. 10, 2019, when Mees secured his second consecutive Cal Expo feature win in the SuperTwins class.
Tickets for the Sacramento Mile will go on sale the first week of June. Info is at SDI-Racing.com.