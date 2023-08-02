SONOMA — Launching a mega-horsepower nitro-powered dragster off the starting line and sailing it 1,000 feet down a drag strip is a colorful spectacle.

The cars are emblazoned with multi-colored logos to capture fans’ attention. Crew members, outfitted with matching uniforms in vivid sponsor and team colors, tend to every detail of a monstrous machine, from making last-minute engine adjustments to directing the car back through its tracks after a burnout.

And, of course, there is the fire and fury of the launch as the engine spits out excess horsepower like a volcano in orange and yellow flames.

But the team members most critical to a successful run down the drag strip are those least noticed by fans. They forgo the colorful team shirts, preferring to blend into the background as they try to work without drawing attention to themselves. Known as “track specialists,” they are mystery men in black, constantly evaluating track conditions between runs and relaying critical information to the crew in the colorful shirts.

They spend race day probing the track surface, like ranchers with divining rods or prospectors with rock hammers. But they are searching for something more valuable than water or gold. They are looking for grip.

“Our engines are at maximum efficiency, our chassis are at maximum efficiency, and our aerodynamics are at maximum efficiency,” explained Kirk Johnson, a specialist for Tony Stewart Racing whose expertise guided the set-ups for the Top Fuel dragster of Leah Pruett and the Funny Car of Matt Hagen during the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals last weekend.

The 36-inch diameter tires can grow to 44 inches in less than four seconds under the brute force of 11,000 horsepower, the equivalent to that of 10 Indy Cars.

“The one frontier left is how to get traction because we don’t fully understand the dynamics of what rubber does,” Johnson said.

Adhesives that track operators spray to increase traction and the build-up of tire rubber from cars that have previously gone down a particular lane on the drag strip add to the complex puzzle of how to harness the horsepower to the pavement without over-revving the engine or shaking the tires loose before it hits the timing lights at the end of a run.

“Drag racing is unique,” Johnson said, “because we are the only form of motorsports that races on 1/16th of an inch film of rubber” that can also build up to thicker layers that change how the car grabs the racetrack.

Johnson’s preparation for the NHRA weekend began last Wednesday. Using lasers and other tools, he measured every inch of both lanes of Sonoma Raceway’s drag strip to within two-tenths of an inch to identify any depressions, bumps or other irregularities. Throughout the race weekend, Johnson and his cohorts from other teams could be seen, or unseen, constantly evaluating track conditions.

“We wear black on purpose,” explained Johnson, in an effort to not draw attention away from rival specialists and to somewhat disguise what they are doing.

Some tools Johnson uses are highly sophisticated, hidden in a mysterious box known as a KEG that contains instruments he purposely would not describe. Some tools are more obvious, such as a probe with a thermometer, or a long-handled tool called a “grippo” that can be twisted into the built-up rubber to measure resistance. Some experienced specialists simply twist their foot in the rubber to literally get a feel for how sticky it is, and that augments all the data they collect.

They also keep tabs on the track temperature, air temperature, wind speed and humidity that can alter track conditions.

“Ultimately, we are measuring grip” in what appears to be an alchemy of instrumentation and instinct, Johnson said.

Throughout the day, he sent constant updates to the two crew chiefs in what was an almost endless scroll of text messages.

“We’re sending so much more information than the crew can absorb and AI (artificial intelligence) can help with that in the future,” said Johnson. “But these crew chiefs are smart and they figure it out.”

Tim Fabrisi, co-crew chief for Funny Car icon John Force, is among those on the receiving end of this firehose of data.

“I start by looking at temperatures” since even a mild haze or cloud cover can change track temperatures by 10 degrees almost instantly, Fabrisi said, “and data from the KEG measures drag resistance.”

Based on what he sees in the data, plus historical information from preliminary runs over the weekend, Fabrisi calculates the chassis set-up or determines if he has to make last minute changes.

“I can make tune-up calls like changing tire pressure or tuning up the clutch,” he said. “The goal is to not spin the tires or burn out the clutch.”

During Friday night’s qualifying for the NHRA event, for example, a car broke a transmission and oiled down one of the lanes. Crews were able to use data collected from their track specialists to program the clutches in the nitro cars to soft-pedal through a particularly slick spot and not fully engage the clutch to full power until the car was past the trouble spot.

Although the most obvious competition on the drag strip is among the drivers, there is also a rivalry among the guys in the black shirts. Fabrisi’s specialist is Lanny Miglizzi, an icon in the sport and widely recognized as a pioneer in the science of reading drag strips.

“Lanny already has 18 rings,” Johnson said good-naturedly, referring to the many NHRA national championships Miglizzi has won with John Force Racing, “and I don’t want him to get any more.”

