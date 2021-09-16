Motorsports: Napa's Zampa wins a main event at Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Napa’s Dylan Zampa and Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels split the NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model Twin 35-lap main events during Saturday’s Keaton’s Child Cancer Awareness Night at the All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota.

Zampa’s win was his fifth of the year, while 2020 Jr. Late Model champion Daniels won his second career NASCAR Late Model triumph.

Zampa paced qualifying and then started fifth after the invert for the first 35-lap feature. Incoming second in points Thomas Martin of Auburn led the way on the one-third mile. The first caution came on lap six when Daniels and Loomis’ Michael Mitchell tangled in turn one. Daniels had to pit with a flat tire and restart at the back of the field. Martin picked the inside on the restart and kept possession of the lead.

Zampa made a daring three-wide maneuver exiting turn two to edge inside Martin. He finally cleared Martin for the lead on lap 10. A great battle developed for fourth involving Loomis’ Chris Scribner and Fort Bragg’s Kylie Daniels. The caution flew on lap 28 when Kenna Mitchell spun on the front stretch. Zampa kept the lead to the finish, while points leader John Moore of Granite Bay passed Martin for second. Scribner and Michael Mitchell rounded out the top five.