Motorsports: NASCAR named ‘Sports League of the Year’

“I think we were up to version 58 and all of this was unfamiliar to all of us,” Gregory recalled.

As NASCAR forged a path to semi-normalcy, Phelps fielded calls from his counterparts in baseball, football, golf and basketball who were looking for a path to resuming their own competitions.

“We all felt a certain nervousness at being first, because so much was at risk,” Gregory recalled. “But at the same time, we had to be nimble and make decisions quickly.”

By coincidence, Gregory’s first major event after assuming the corner office at Sonoma Raceway was the Toyota/SaveMart 350 for NASCAR’s Cup series two weeks before California ended most of its pandemic-related restrictions. Even with a masked and socially distanced crowd limited to 30% capacity, Gregory said the “universal happiness of fans” helped her appreciate what she and the rest of NASCAR’s executive team had accomplished over the previous 18 months.

“I didn’t fully appreciate it until Sunday after the race when so many fans came up to thank me and my staff,” said Gregory. “You could see the joy and excitement of true fans who were so anxious and happy to see some racing.”

