Motorsports: NASCAR named ‘Sports League of the Year’

In a nationwide ceremony last week, the Sports Business Journal crowned NASCAR as its “Sports League of the Year” for leading the sports world back to competition during the darkest early days of the pandemic.
The award recognized that NASCAR was the first major U.S. sport to return to competition and that its plan for racing safely amid pandemic fears became a template for all major league sports. The award also acknowledged NASCAR’s stand for equality and social justice by banning the confederate flag from all of its properties and its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Amid those challenges, NASCAR also streamlined its race weekends to cut costs for teams and made the most dramatic makeover of its racing schedule in 50 years, adding five new road courses to what had traditionally been almost exclusively an oval track series.
In accepting the award in a virtual ceremony on June 24, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said “this award is a testament to the collective resolve and creativity of our industry as we worked through some extraordinary circumstances in 2020 and in the process led the way for live sports in our country.”
For executives in the C Suite, who don’t sweat, score baskets, throw for touchdowns or drive race cars, the Sports Business Journal’s award is the equivalent of a Super Bowl championship or an NBA title.
Jill Gregory, who assumed the role of executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway in February, knows first-hand how much of that success was a team effort.
When the NBA suddenly went dark due to COVID-19 concerns on a black Friday, March 13, 2020, “we were facing a situation that had never happened and couldn’t be predicted,” said Gregory, then chief marketing officer for NASCAR.
As one of 10 key executives responsible for navigating the unknown, Gregory’s first challenge was to get from Charlotte, North Carolina to NASCAR’s headquarters in Daytona Beach.
“I needed a placard showing I was an essential worker to drive on the interstate,” she recalled of crossing state lines from North Carolina to Georgia to Florida.
The following weeks were filled with constantly changing plans. NASCAR had to figure out how to race while keeping drivers and crews safe — as well as where to race, as restrictions and directions from government officials ebbed and flowed almost daily. California and New York were scrubbed from the schedule while other states, such as North Carolina and Florida, welcomed racing with limited crowds.
Every decision, from where to race to the smallest change in a racing weekend routine, had to be coordinated with a wide range of people, including drivers, crew members, team executives, and parts suppliers. Juggling the schedules for three national series and in dozens of places at once was an acrobatic act laid out on whiteboard and spreadsheets.
“I think we were up to version 58 and all of this was unfamiliar to all of us,” Gregory recalled.
As NASCAR forged a path to semi-normalcy, Phelps fielded calls from his counterparts in baseball, football, golf and basketball who were looking for a path to resuming their own competitions.
“We all felt a certain nervousness at being first, because so much was at risk,” Gregory recalled. “But at the same time, we had to be nimble and make decisions quickly.”
By coincidence, Gregory’s first major event after assuming the corner office at Sonoma Raceway was the Toyota/SaveMart 350 for NASCAR’s Cup series two weeks before California ended most of its pandemic-related restrictions. Even with a masked and socially distanced crowd limited to 30% capacity, Gregory said the “universal happiness of fans” helped her appreciate what she and the rest of NASCAR’s executive team had accomplished over the previous 18 months.
“I didn’t fully appreciate it until Sunday after the race when so many fans came up to thank me and my staff,” said Gregory. “You could see the joy and excitement of true fans who were so anxious and happy to see some racing.”
Sisters claim historic win in The Great Race
While it may not have the historical weight of the New York-to-Paris run in the winter of 1908, the modern U.S. version of The Great Race is just as challenging, requiring drivers to compete using nothing more sophisticated than a stopwatch and maps — the kind you actually unfold to find out where you are and where you are going.
Last Sunday, sisters Olivia Gentry and Genna Gentry of Newman, Georgia made history as the youngest team to ever win the race, a nine-day time and distance rally that covers 2,300 miles with stops in 18 cities over eight days. It began in San Antonio, Texas and rolled through Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina before finishing in Greenville, South Carolina.
Olivia, 20, drove the 1932, five-window coupe powered by an original style Flathead V8 engine and three-speed transmission. Glenna, 17, navigated, keeping the pair on schedule and within set time limits. Teams are penalized for arriving at checkpoints either too soon or too late within prescribed times for each leg of the competition.
Their overall time was only 41.31 seconds from being perfect and their margin of victory was a slim nine seconds — over their mother, Beth Gentry.
“These young ladies and their beautiful ‘32 Ford have shown that the spirit of competition, a drive to compete, and excellent math and navigational skills live on in the youngest generation,” said Wade Kawasaki, president and CEO of Legendary Companies, which promotes The Great Race.
The win, by the way, was worth a cool $50,000.
Hospitality suite coming to Turn 11
Sonoma Raceway has already begun to tear down the oldest building on the grounds to make room for an upgraded hospitality suite overlooking one of the most treacherous and slam bang corners on the 2.5-mile, 12-turn road course.
Turn 11, at the foot of the esses, is a hard braking zone that’s as tight as any corner on a quarter-mile Saturday night oval. It’s the corner where Tony Stewart shoved Denny Hamlin out of the way on the white flag lap to claim his last career NASCAR Cup victory, and a turn that separates the racers who can brake deep from those more timid.
The teardown began this week, and construction of the new façade will continue throughout the summer and fall months. A formal unveiling of the hospitality area will take place prior to the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend.
“Our goal is to create a welcoming and high-end focal point for our facility that represents Sonoma Valley well,” said Jill Gregory, Sonoma Raceway executive vice president and general manager. “We look forward to entertaining our guests in this new space beginning next summer.”
Vasser-Sulivan looks to rebound at Watkins Glen
Last weekend, both Lexus GT3 machines owned by Napa Auto dealer and former Indy Car champion Jimmy Vassar were the class of the GTD field in the six-hour marathon race for the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship — until Lady Luck snatched a likely victory from their grasp.
This weekend, the team returns to the Watkins Glen road course hoping it has the same speed and better luck.
After a qualifying first and second on the grid, the team’s No. 14 car — driven by Jack Hawksworth, Aaron Telitz and Kyle Kirkwood — was leading the class with an hour left in the six-hour race when an untimely yellow flag wiped out a sizeable lead, disrupted their fuel-saving strategy, and forced them into an extra pit stop.
The team car driven by Zach Veach, Frankie Montecalvo and Robert Meginnis got caught in the same strategy and ultimately finished 11th.
“It was a great race,” said Hawksworth. “The car was dialed in and the boys executed perfectly all day while putting us in a position to win, but we had to settle for sixth. So, it’s on to Friday.”
The team will qualify Thursday and race Friday in a three-hour sprint race at Watkins Glen.
Telitz said their fortune last week would have been better without that yellow flag.
“We weren’t on the right strategy when that last yellow came,” he said. “But the good news is we are back here at Watkins Glen looking for a vengeance.”
Vasser’s Indy Car, driven by Ed Jones, will also be racing this weekend — in the Honda 200 at the Mid-Ohio road course in Lexington.
