Motorsports: NASCAR’s Next Gen car good for road racing

If rubbin’ is racin’ then road racing is more beatin’ and bangin’ as cars jockey for position on a road course that offers varying speeds at each corner. To compensate for that, all Next Gen cars will be fitted with composite bodies to reduce the number of cut tires shredded by mangled sheet metal, increasing the odds that a race will be decided on the track instead of by an untimely pit stop.

The cost savings from using universal drive train, suspension and chassis components has already enticed two new teams to the Cup series.

“The Next Gen car was a big factor in our decision to start a new team,” said driver Denny Hamlin, who created a team this year with co-owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan. “It’s a reset of technology and we will all be developing it at the same time in its early existence.”

As a team owner, Hamlin said, “we’re not at a 20- or 30-year disadvantage over longer established teams.”

Current Cup champion Chase Elliott is looking forward to the challenge of taming the Next Gen car.

“I think it’s going to be tough,” he said. “There are things with this car I haven’t seen as a race driver yet, and I’m looking forward to reinventing myself as a driver to see what I have to do to be good in this car.”