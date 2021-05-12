Motorsports: NASCAR’s Next Gen car good for road racing

NASCAR’s “Car of Tomorrow” is so yesterday.
The venerable stock car design has gone through six generations since it was introduced in 2008, after five years of development, in an effort to improve safety.
But the design is headed for the scrap bin at the end of this season.
It is to be replaced by “Next Gen,” which was introduced last week as the newest version stock car for NASCAR’s premiere Cup Series. The car is the result of a unique collaboration among Ford Motor, Chevrolet and Toyota Race Development, NASCAR and hundreds of parts vendors developing what is essentially a spec car with universal parts that includes more technology commonly found on the street.
That includes rack and pinion steering, independent rear suspension, and a symmetric design that is not overloaded with left-side weight. The car is lower and wider and outfitted with bigger wheels and wider tires. In other words, the Next Gen machine is closer in design to many other types of cars that routinely race at Sonoma Raceway and other road courses that rely on nimbleness and the ability to turn right as well as left.
In the earliest days of the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the late John Andretti, one of the most versatile drivers in the NASCAR garage, was asked about the difference between wheeling a sophisticated prototype Porsche and a stock car around the 2.5-mile, 12-turn track.
“You aim the Porsche like a dart,” he said. “With the stock car, you throw it into the corner like you’re hitting the broad side of a barn.”
At the time, the Toyota Save Mart 350 was one of only two road courses on the Cup schedule, almost a novelty for a series designed to turn left on ovals. For those two dates, race teams routinely built a “road race car” that adapted the bulky stock cars to turn right and go uphill, something they were not initially designed to do.
But in an effort to diversify the Cup series and add entertainment, NASCAR has wholeheartedly adopted road racing as a permanent feature. This year, Sonoma Raceway is just one of seven road courses on the Cup schedule — including the “Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway — during the series’ championship playoffs.
In a cost-cutting move under Next Gen rules, teams will be limited to seven cars — far fewer than the top teams build in a year — that will put a premium on versatility.
“With the Next Gen car, teams don’t need a specialized car to go on a superspeedway or a road course,” noted John Probst, senior vice president for racing innovation, during last week’s unveiling.
Wider, softer compound tires will increase mechanical grip to offset a reduction in aerodynamics, a change that “will make the cars harder to drive and more in the hands of the driver,” noted Steve O’Donnell, chief racing development officer.
If rubbin’ is racin’ then road racing is more beatin’ and bangin’ as cars jockey for position on a road course that offers varying speeds at each corner. To compensate for that, all Next Gen cars will be fitted with composite bodies to reduce the number of cut tires shredded by mangled sheet metal, increasing the odds that a race will be decided on the track instead of by an untimely pit stop.
The cost savings from using universal drive train, suspension and chassis components has already enticed two new teams to the Cup series.
“The Next Gen car was a big factor in our decision to start a new team,” said driver Denny Hamlin, who created a team this year with co-owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan. “It’s a reset of technology and we will all be developing it at the same time in its early existence.”
As a team owner, Hamlin said, “we’re not at a 20- or 30-year disadvantage over longer established teams.”
Current Cup champion Chase Elliott is looking forward to the challenge of taming the Next Gen car.
“I think it’s going to be tough,” he said. “There are things with this car I haven’t seen as a race driver yet, and I’m looking forward to reinventing myself as a driver to see what I have to do to be good in this car.”
The Next Gen car will make its racing debut at next year’s Daytona 500, but the car is designed to deal with whatever comes in the longer-term future.
Mark Rushbrook, who headed the Ford Motor team that contributed to the car’s design, noted that electronic components, now limited to in-car camera hookups, could be a precursor to “power train advancements as our world changes,” such as hybrid or electrification. “We will have the ability to keep up in the racing world as the auto industry changes without having to completely overhaul or redesign the car.”
Speaking of electric racing..
The Sports Car Club of America is the latest sanctioning organization in recent weeks to announce plans for an electrified future. Following in the tire tracks of NHRA and Trans Am, the organization has formed an Electrified Vehicle Advisory Committee (EVAC) to create unified procedures across SCCA programs for Electrified Vehicles.
The EVs have already won major events in SCCA solo and time trials. The nine-person committee is led by SCCA Area 4 Director Dayle Frame — an EV owner and solo competitor — and is made up of representatives from road racing, track/time trials and rally/solo and industry experts. The committee’s first tasks are to create basic safety rules for EVs at SCCA events and to help guide regions and facilities when it comes to training and being equipped for EVs.
Porsche Motorsport, Penske team up again
Porsche Motorsport and Team Penske announced Tuesday that the organizations will collaborate to field entries in the new LMDh prototype class in 2023, competing in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.
Porsche Penske Motorsport, as the partnership is named, will have two cars in each of the series as it chases victory at the most prolific endurance races in the world, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The multi-year agreement brings back together two of the most successful motorsports operations, a relationship that began nearly five decades ago in the Can-Am series with back-to-back championships in the Porsche 917/10 for drivers George Follmer and Mark Donohue. Porsche and Penske paired up again to win three consecutive IMSA titles in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class from 2006-2008, the Porsche RS Spyder often beating the faster Le Mans Prototype 1 (LMP1) competitors.
LMDh, which replaces DPi as the WeatherTech Championship’s top-tier competition class in 2023, is based on a cost-capped car generating more than 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) from the combined output of an internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain.
The standardized LMDh chassis will be built by one of four approved constructors — Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic and ORECA — with competing automobile manufacturers open to developing their own branded engine and stylized bodywork. Bosch, Williams Advanced Engineering and Xtrac will work in concert to provide the spec hybrid powertrain system for all LMDh cars.
Drive your own car on track during NASCAR weekend
Ever dreamed of hitting the Sonoma Raceway road course during NASCAR weekend in your own car? Now you can, all in the name of charity. Speedway Children's Charities will host Laps for Charity on Friday, June 4. This lead-and-follow session will consist of three spirited laps across the start-finish line and through the Carousel on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course.
NASCAR tickets are not required, but participants and passengers must be 18 years of age. Passengers must be from the same household, with no more than three per car, and each participant and passenger must wear a seatbelt.
Cost is $225 per car. All proceeds benefit the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Eight sessions will be available between 10:20 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.
The event will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including social distancing and facial coverings.
Email Cheri Plattner at cplattner@sonomaraceway.com for more information or visit SonomaRaceway.com to register.