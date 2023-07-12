This weekend marks the season halfway point in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and kicks off the toughest three weeks of the 21-race schedule.

The annual Western Swing marathon begins with the Dodge Power Brokers Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., outside Denver, this Friday through Sunday before moving to Seattle July 21-23, with the finish line at Sonoma Raceway with the Sonoma Nationals July 28-30.

The Western Swing is widely recognized as one of the biggest challenges in professional drag racing. It requires the stamina of an Ironman competition as teams travel 2,000 miles to race on three consecutive weekends and need the skill to make 11,000 horsepower engines breathe in both thin mountain air and in the density of sea level.

The challenge of racing at nearly 6,000 feet shows up in the timing sheets. Racers accustomed to speeds of 330 mph at Sonoma struggle to reach 320 mph at Bandimere, as the thinner air starves engines of horsepower and reduces downforce.

For many racers, their competitive attitude this weekend will be tinged with a bit of nostalgia. They know this will be the last time the pro series will race at Bandimere, which announced earlier this year that it will close in October after hosting drag racing for 65 years. That includes the event’s defending Top Fuel champion, Leah Pruett.

“Bandimere Speedway is my favorite track on the NHRA circuit,” said Pruett, who will be looking for two wins in a row after claiming top honors at the NHRA Summit Nationals last month in Norwalk, Ohio. “It’s on the mountain, a mile high and I have so many incredible memories there, including winning my very first NHRA ‘Wally’ trophy at 8 years old.”

Pruett is going to the mile-high elevation with a new chassis set-up on her Top Fuel dragster, which she believes is even better than last year’s winning combination.

“The mountain is special to me and I’d love to win there again this year,” she said. ”Building off what we did in Norwalk and our notes from last year, we believe we are better prepared which gives us the confidence to have a repeat performance.”

Three-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagen is also looking to build on a successful weekend in Ohio, where he went to the final round before being eliminated by Blake Alexander.

“Denver is its own special place, so the momentum we had coming out of Norwalk in the final round is big,” said the current Funny Car points leader, a three-time race winner so far this year. “We always take a different combination to Denver that we’ve done well with, and it’s given us one win and three No. 1 qualifiers. Denver is its own animal. The mountain is incredible to conquer, but it’s tough to do.”

Matt Hartford enjoyed his first Pro Stock win at Bandimere Speedway last season and goes to Denver on a roll as the most recent winner in the class, beating points leader Dallas Glenn in the championship round at Norwalk. But to win in Denver, Hartford will have to beat back challenges from defending Pro Stock champ Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield, and Denver native Deric Kramer.

Defending national champ Matt Smith won in Denver for the second straight year a season ago, spurring his run to a sixth world title. The standout is looking for his first win of the season, taking on the likes of points leader Gaige Herrera, Angie Smith, Steve Johnson and Hector Arana Jr.

Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Eddie Krawiec believes the thin air at 6,000 feet elevation is a wildcard in trying to sweep the Western Swing.

“I think there’s a possibility, but you have to be running well and have your stuff right,” said Krawiec, who went to the final elimination round at Sonoma last year. “The real anomaly is Denver. Because of the altitude, it favors the V-Twins. For a Suzuki to win up there, it will have to make perfect runs. I’d say that Hector (Arana Jr.) and Angie Smith have the edge in Denver. Those are two V-Twin bikes I’d expect to run really well up there. Then, the Suzuki comes back to par in Seattle and Sonoma.”

The Mile High Nationals mark the end of NHRA racing at Bandimere Speedway, as urban sprawl creeps ever closer to the quarter-mile track. John Bandimere Sr. built the track in 1958 on a parcel of land nestled up against the hills leading to the Rocky Mountains to augment his auto parts business and to provide a safe place for young people to race instead of on the streets.

Over the years, two generations of the Bandimere family have updated and modernized the track. A $4 million facelift in 1988 expanded the pit area, providing more parking and expanding its capacity to over 20,000. The track received its first NHRA sanction in 1968 and has hosted professional drag racing continuously since then.

In 2019, John Bandimere Jr. was inducted into the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame, 39 years following the induction of his father.

In announcing the closure last spring, Bandimere Jr. said it is his intention to continue the family tradition by finding a new location to build a drag racing facility.

“Knowing that continued growth in the Rooney Valley would likely impact the future of our present location, our family has been proactive over the past several years in an effort to locate another possible location where a new facility can be established,” he said. “Much the same as in 1956, the opportunity for developing and operating a multi-use facility with drag racing as its primary focus provides an exciting possibility for our family — one that will also provide the potential to make a meaningful contribution to the community, wherever it may be.”

Said Hagan, ‘I love the scenery and the atmosphere at that track with the fans. Everybody enjoys themselves, and we have to thank the Bandimere family for giving us one of the most outstanding drag racing facilities in the world.”

Bandimere Speedway’s final event will be a local drag race Oct. 28-29.

SRX Series Begins Season Three

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), the made-for-television racing series in which drivers from a wide range of motorsports compete against each other in identical cars, begins its third season on a new night and on a new network. Created by former three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, the SRX has moved from Saturday up to Thursday and to ESPN. The first of six consecutive Thursday nights of racing begins July 13 at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut.

Inspired by the IROC series of the 1970’s and 1980’s, the SRX series pits drivers on short tracks in cars purposely built for the series. The field of 23 drivers for the 2023 season includes Indy 500 winners, former and current NASCAR Cup drivers, and several stars from short track racing. The roster includes current NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps, former NASCAR driver and current World of Outlaws sprint car driver Kasey Kahne, and current NASCAR Cup drivers Ty Dillon, Brad Kesolowski, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

“We’re a travelling circus for six weeks,” Stewart said in describing the series, in a race that’s packaged for two hours of entertainment.

Blomqvist to sub for injured Pagenaud in IndyCar

Two-time defending and reigning Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona winner Tom Blomqvist will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut this weekend in Toronto as a substitute for Simon Pagenaud, the Meyer Shank Racing driver who has not been medically cleared to race while he recovers from the effects of a massive barrel-roll during practice at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last weekend.

Blomqvist, who won the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Championship with Meyer Shank Racing, has run primarily in sports cars and prototypes in the last seven seasons after having started his career in open-wheel racing. Last weekend, he claimed pole position at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on his way to victory at the track with co-driver Colin Braun.

“We’re obviously still working to get Simon as healthy as possible,” team co-owner Mike Shank said in a statement. “He is feeling fine and is ready to get back in the car once he is cleared. The decision to put Tom in the car was an easy one. He’s coming off an IMSA win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last weekend and I have all the confidence in the world putting him in our Indy car.”

The race also features the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout, autograph sessions at the Dodge and Mission Foods Midway Displays, and performances from the Mountain Vista High School marching band and “The Skyline Drumline.”