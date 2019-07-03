The Fourth of July celebration will get an early start at Sonoma Raceway on Thursday when the track hosts the 10th of 14 rounds of its Bracket Drag Racing Series.
“We have a class for high school students and a trophy class that anybody can run, plus three classes that have cash prizes,” said Kyle Seipel, the track’s drag racing manager. “People who show up between 7:30 a.m. and about 9:30 a.m. will have a chance to get one or two practice runs before we start eliminations about 11:30 a.m. ... The format is the same as our regular Wednesday night drags and we expect about 160 cars for the day.”
To be eligible, cars and drivers must meet basic safety standards:
• All vehicles must pass a basic Nationa Hot Rod Association technical/safety inspection prior to running.
• All drivers must wear full-length pants, short or long-sleeved shirt (no tank tops), and closed shoes with socks.
• Drivers of vehicles quicker than 14.00 seconds must have an approved helmet.
• Drivers of vehicles quicker than 11.50 seconds must have an approved racing jacket.
• Pre-2008 vehicles running quicker than 11.50 seconds must have a roll bar. All convertibles quicker than 13.50 seconds must have a roll bar.
• Motorcycle riders must have an approved full-face helmet, leather jacket, leather gloves and leather boots or shoes that cover top of ankle.
• Motorcycle riders running 120 miles per hour or faster must have full all-leathers or SFI Spec 40.1/2 suit.
NHRA returns for back-to-back Drag Racing weekends
Bracket racing will serve as a tune up for two weekends of NHRA drag racing at Sonoma Raceway, including the NHRA Division 7 Drag Races presented by Korbel on July 18-21 and the 32nd annual NHRA Sonoma Nationals, July 26-28.
The Division 7 races, part of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, will feature 500 sportsman racers competing in their respective classes at doubleheader events. The first event will span Thursday-Friday and the second event will run on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car classes will return to Sonoma for the first time in over a decade.
The weekend after the divisional race, Sonoma will host the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Sonoma Nationals that feature 11,000-horsepower machines in head-to-head matchups in four professional categories, including Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.
That series is racing at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H. this weekend where Steve Torrence is looking to continue his dominance of Top Fuel in which he has won half of the 12 races so far this year and appeared in eight final rounds.
Beckman To Be Honored At Eric Medlen Nitro Night Charity Dinner
Jack Beckman, 2012 NHRA Funny Car champion and long-time supporter of Sonoma’s Speedway Children’s Charity, will be honored at the 13th annual Eric Medlen Nitro Night Charity dinner on July 25.
Beckman, a former U.S. Air Force sergeant and an ambassador for the Infinite Hero Foundation, a non-profit organization that combats both mental and physical problems faced by military members returning from combat and their families, will be the second person to receive the SCC’s Eric Medlen Award.
The award was instituted in 2018 to honor the spirit of Medlen and to recognize support for charitable efforts.
Medlen, a native of Oakdale in the San Joaquin Valley, won the Funny Car championship for John Force Racing at his home track in Sonoma in 2006. In 2007, he succumbed to injuries sustained from a testing accident. He is fondly remembered by friends and family for his joyous spirit and outgoing personality, as well as his love for fun and supporting children.
“I've been honored to emcee ‘Eric's Night’ for many years, and it's always exciting to reminisce about Eric, spend time with his friends and family, and know that we're raising money to help kids through Speedway Children's Charities, something Eric would have loved,” said Beckman. “Now, to be recognized with the Eric Medlen Award, well that's just hard to wrap my head around. I'm really humbled by this.”
The evening at Viansa Sonoma will feature a reception sponsored by McDonald’s and Costa Organization, dinner, a charity drawing and special tributes to Medlen and Beckman.
Tickets for the evening are $150 per person or $1,500 per table and include wine/beer and dinner. All proceeds benefit qualified youth groups in Sonoma County and donations will be made in Eric Medlen’s name.
A variety of charitable programs, including the Children’s Champion NASCAR banquet last Friday night, combined to raise more than $269,000 for local youth groups during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend. The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) has distributed more than $6.4 million to youth-serving non-profit groups since 2001.
Flying Lizard finishes second at Pikes Peak
The Sonoma Raceway-based Flying Lizard racing team finished second in their class at last weekend’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb, one of the nation’s oldest and most challenging races in motorsports.
Clint Vahsholtz, the all-time winningest driver in the event with 23 class wins, drove the Flying Lizard McClaren 650S up the 12.42-mile, 156-turn course in 9 minutes, 48.765 seconds, 25 seconds behind the Attack Class I winner, French driver Raphael Astier in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Turbo.
Vahsholtz had what appeared to be a faster run up the 14,115-foot mountain that was aborted by a red flag when the driver ahead of him stopped on the course with mechanical problems after running wide in a corner.
“I leaned on it so hard that it got hot,” Vahsholtz said. “The car was definitely quicker than it showed. When you drive a turbo car when it gets warm, the car gets lazy and that’s what happened today."
Like all the other drivers in this 97-year-old “Race to the Clouds,” Vahsoltz had to combat rain and fog over the weekend. But at least he didn’t have to worry about the sheep while driving over 120 miles per hour. Race officials cleared them off the course before he got to that spot “so it wasn’t a worry,” he said.
Johnson claims Sprint Car win at Petaluma
Chase Johnson claimed the win in last Saturday’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, but only after the top two drivers took themselves out of the race in the last corner of the last lap with the checkered flag waving.
After racing wheel to wheel and inches apart at over 100 miles per hour on the 3/8th-mile oval, Dominic Scelzi and Shane Golobic made contact that slammed Golobic into the turn four fence, destroying his car. Race officials then penalized Scelzi for rough driving which would force him to restart the race at the rear of the field. Scelzi instead opted to go to the pits, ending his night.
Johnson, of Penngrove in Sonoma County, had been racing close to the leaders through heavy-lapped traffic throughout the 35-lap race and led the field through last two laps on a green-white-checkered flag finish.
“We’ll take the win any way we can get it,” said Johnson. “We still had a fast race car.”