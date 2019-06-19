In winning the Trans Am West championship at Sonoma Raceway last weekend, Derek Krause looked like an ultra-marathoner breezing through a 10-mile tune-up run.
The 17-year-old from Wisconsin set the overall fastest qualifying time among the four classes of cars in the race and spent the 68 minutes after the green flag fell driving so far away from the field that he looked like he was on the track by himself in a tire test, lapping up through the sixth-place car and finishing several car lengths ahead of his driving coach.
The teenager’s toughest test was on the victory podium. He was old enough to spray the celebratory champagne, just not old enough to take a sip.
Despite his youth, Krause is already a racing veteran and leads the championship point standings in both the East and West versions of NASCAR’s K&N Series, which will run the 50-lap Procore 200 Pro Series race on Saturday. The race serves as a prelude to this Sunday’s Save Mart 350 for the premiere Monster Cup Energy series.
Winning on Saturday will help Krause maintain his championship pace in a series where he has won 10 races and finished in the top ten 36 times over the last three years.
“I got my ass kicked today,” graciously conceded Chris Cook, who has coached dozens of professional racers, including the current Monster Energy Cup points leader Joey Logano, in the subtle ways of getting around Sonoma Raceway’s twisty road course.
But Cook is quick to point out that results speak for themselves, even if some racers are barely old enough to drive themselves to the track.
“There’s a lot of really young professional drivers out there,” said Cook. “There’s so much talent out there and you can’t judge it by their age.”
For Krause, the Trans Am race was truly a tune-up for this upcoming weekend and a chance to get acquainted with a version of Sonoma Raceway he hadn’t seen before, even though he has raced there the last two years. In celebration of the track’s 50th anniversary, drivers in both series will race the full 12-turn layout of Sonoma Raceway including the iconic Carousel turn, which hasn’t been used in NASCAR competition since 1997.
“It’s all a matter of track time,” said Krause about his cruise last weekend. “You can go on the simulator all you want, but nothing is as good as seat time at the track.”
Any practice time will be invaluable this weekend, since almost none of the drivers in either series have ever driven around the Carousel and the couple who have weren’t wrestling a 3,000-pound stock car around the 190-degree, downhill sweeper corner that connects turn four at the top of the hill with the drag strip.
“Turn six is the most iconic corner on the track and one of the most iconic in racing,” said Steve Page, vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway.
The change will add two sharp right-hand turns at the top of the hill and bring the cars out on the drag strip, the track’s longest and fastest straightaway, before they hit the slow, hairpin turn at the top of the hill at turn seven.
“It’s going to bring a totally unique dynamic to the race,” said Jeff Gordon, a five-time winner of the Save Mart 350 and a Fox Sports broadcaster. “You’re going to have a hard-braking zone at turn seven after a long straightaway, so it’s going to create a new passing zone and give drivers who are good road racers a chance to shine.”
Gordon’s broadcasting teammate, three-time NASCAR champion Darrell Waltrip, remembers the unique challenge of racing the Carousel.
“It’s a challenge and a lot of fun but it makes the track totally different,” said Waltrip. “You come across turn 3A into a downhill left hander that’s off-camber. Guys can get into a lot of trouble there, so it will be interesting to watch.”
To gain seat time in the new layout, at least two Monster Energy Cup regular drivers, Austin Dillon and Cup rookie Daniel Hemric, who is racing Sonoma for the first time, are expected to join Krause in Saturday’s K&N race.
Kevin Harvick, who has driven the full Sonoma Raceway layout in a Legends car more than 20 years ago, went to the simulator to refresh his memory of the track.
“I got lost and forgot where to turn,” he confessed, “but I love that Sonoma is changing things up.”
Jeff Gordon Leads Hall of Fame Class for 2019
Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup champion who began his racing career in quarter midgets while growing up in Vallejo, is among 11 racers who will be enshrined into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame during induction ceremonies at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday evening.
Joining Gordon, now a Fox Sports broadcaster, are NASCAR team owners Gary Bechtel and Bob Bruncati; the late Joe Gibbs Racing president J.D. Gibbs; 1985 NASCAR Weekly Racing Series national champion Doug McCoun; and NASCAR K&N Pro Series champion Eric Norris.
Joining them are Heritage honorees, individuals from an earlier era of motorsports, that include a pair of Indianapolis 500 legends, a pair of stock car pioneers and one of the most versatile drivers in the sport.
They include George Follmer, who competed in Formula One, Trans Am, Can-Am and Indy cars in the 1970s and 1980s; the late Rick Henderson from Petaluma, who won California and National championships in NASCAR sportsman racing and multiple track titles in Northern California; Marshall Sargent of Salinas, a multi-time champion in hardtops and supermodifieds; and the late Bob Sweikert and Bill Vukovich, who, between them, won three Indianapolis 500s between 1953 and 1955.
The annual affair serves as the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame’s major charity fundraiser. The Hall, a 501 © 3 non-profit, expects its charity giving to reach $600,000 later this year, 16 years since its inception.
30 years ago: Ricky Rudd Wins at Sonoma
NASCAR stock cars have raced at Sonoma since the track opened in 1969, including Late Models and the Winston West series.
NASCAR’s premiere national Cup series joined the schedule in 1989, following the closure of Riverside International Raceway the year before. The first Cup winner at Sonoma was Ricky Rudd, who led 64 of 71 laps, but had to survive a fender-bashing battle with Rusty Wallace before crossing the finish line with a 1.1 second margin of victory.
It was Rudd’s only win of the 1989 season and he won his second Cup race at Sonoma in 2002.
Waltrip hanging up the mic
After 19 years as a broadcaster for Fox Sports, Darrell Waltrip will hang up his microphone when the checkered flag falls on the Save Mart 350 this Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. To honor the three-time NASCAR champion and Hall of Fame driver, Roush Fenway Racing and driver Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. will campaign a special, chrome-numbered paint scheme on the number 17 Ford Mustang.
Waltrip piloted the No. 17 car in NASCAR’s premiere Cup series from 1987 to 1998, winning 84 races, the most in the series’ modern era, including the Daytona 500 and the Coca Cola 600 (five times).
“With as much as he’s done in the sport on and off the track, Darrell will definitely be missed,” Stenhouse said. “I have enjoyed all the sit-downs and seeing his passion that he has for the sport.”