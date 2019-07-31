It’s difficult to believe that Greg Anderson would question if he could still get a car down the drag strip, since the Pro Stock driver on the NHRA Mello Yello tour has won 91 races in his career. But winning the Sonoma Nationals last weekend and in Denver the week before broke a nearly year-long victory drought for Anderson, who is now on the verge of sweeping the tour’s western swing this weekend in Seattle, where the five-time champion has three career victories.
For Anderson, confidence is as much a part of winning as a well-tuned engine. After his Sonoma win, he admitted that his confidence had been slipping like a bad clutch.
“With a gap like that (between wins) you have doubts about yourself and whether you should still be doing this,” confessed the 58-year old driver from Minnesota.
But two consecutive wins has given his confidence a nitro-like boost as he heads north.
“Racing is as much a mind game than anything and you’ve got to be positive to win,” he said. It also helps to have some good racing luck, which he credited for his Sonoma win.
“I needed (luck) to win,” he said. “I didn’t make a mistake when others did.”
Anderson’s path to driving down a drag strip had curves worthy of a road course. His goal in racing was to be a top mechanic and he spent a dozen years as the crew chief for Warren Johnson as the pair won three NHRA Pro Stock championships together.
Switching to the cockpit, he quickly learned that driving a Pro Stock machine was just as difficult as fine tuning one and his first experience certainly didn’t inspire confidence.
“My first race I was a bundle of nerves,” he said. “But I kept telling myself that I had been around these cars and aided with setups that brought home victories so many times that driving one should be easy.
“Despite my giving myself a pep talk, when I pulled up to the line for my first pass, my mind went completely blank and I made so many mistakes that I couldn’t believe it. I realized then that it would take time to learn how to go from one side of the sport to the other and become a success.”
The success he was searching for took some time to arrive. It took three years for him to win his first race and five years before he claimed the first of what now tallies as five championships. His recent wins in Denver and Sonoma cemented his place in the NHRA’s season-ending Countdown that could lead to yet another title.
But Anderson is aware of the extraordinary challenges that the western swing poses, the only stretch on the 24-race schedule where teams race three weeks in a row on three tracks that couldn’t be more different from one another.
“The three tracks are so different it’s like running three stages of the Tour de France,” said Anderson. “Denver is at high altitude and you race in thin air. Sonoma is at sea level and has good air for making horsepower and Seattle is a toss-up where it can be cold and rainy or 95 degrees.”
Going into Seattle, a confident smile is as important to Anderson’s winning as a quick reaction time.
“You race differently with a smile on your face than you do with a frown,” he said. Racing with a smile, he explained, “not only tells you why you do it but that you want to do it.”
Now, what Anderson wants to do is win in Seattle.
“As two races have shaken out, I’m the only guy standing with a chance to (sweep the swing), and I’ll go into Seattle with a smile on my face, eager to race and see if the cards can fall the right way again," he said.
Brent Kaeding Named Grand Marshal for Vermeil Classic
Brent Kaeding, one of California’s most winning sprint car drivers and a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, has been named Grand Marshal for the Louie Vermeil Classic in Calistoga Speedway over Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 1).
With 21 wins at Calistoga, the now-retired Kaeding is the second-winningest driver in the 82-year history of the half-mile oval and has claimed 26 championships in the King of the West and Northern Auto Racing Club series in addition to championship titles at several individual tracks.
Kaeding will preside over the two-day race for sprint cars and the Hall of Fame dinner that precedes it on Friday, Aug. 30, when his longtime crew chief, the late Billy Albini, will lead a class of six inductees into the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame.
The Louie Vermeil Classic features traditional, non-wing sprint cars of the USAC/CRA series — and for the first time the winged 410 sprint cars of the King of the West/Fujitsu series — and will race on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Louie Vermeil Classic will be followed by the Wine Country Classic featuring the national World of Outlaws tour on Sunday, Sept. 14 at Calistoga Speedway, which has had most of its 2019 racing season aborted by the pending sale of the Napa County Fairgrounds to the city of Calistoga.
Joining Albini in the Hall of Fame inductions will be former drivers Marvin Faw, Rich Govan and Wally Talbot, in addition to longtime car owner Ted Finkenbinder and car owner Rodney Tiner and his brother, former driver Randy Tiner.
Ticket info is at HMC Productions (916) 773-7223
Muscle Memory Key To Hight’s 50th Career Win
Sonoma Raceway is a special place for Robert Hight, who claimed his 50th career Funny Car win last weekend during the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.
“I’ve been to every single NHRA drag that’s been held here, beginning in 1988,” said Hight, who is originally from Alturas, a small town in Modoc County.
“It’s the first place I ever saw a Top Fuel dragster and a Funny Car,” he said, which fueled his desire to drive them.
After working as a crew member on a Top Fuel team, the opportunity to drive came when he met his now father-in-law, John Force. His first win came in his fourth race.
“It was hard to believe I was driving a Funny Car, let alone for John Force,” he said.
The key to that first win — and the 49 that have come after that — was no different than that of any athlete or piano player: practice, practice, practice.
“When I started, they told me to just get the first 100 runs down the drag strip as fast as possible because that’s when you’re just hanging on,” said Hight, who was the weekend’s top qualifier in Funny Car at Sonoma and holds the all-time speed record at a tick over 335 mph. “So, on Mondays I would jump into as many as three different cars to get practice runs until I got the routine in my memory bank.”