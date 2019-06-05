After dominating two days of racing during Canada’s Victoria Day Speedfest last weekend, the Sonoma-based K-PAK racing team is looking to stretch its championship points standings with a home turf advantage at Sonoma Raceway, which will host a doubleheader of GT sports car racing this weekend.
The two-car team which fields a pair of Bentley Continental GT3 machines, leads the Pro Division standings in the Blancpain GT World Challenge America after scoring a race win, a second-place and two third-place finishes last Saturday and Sunday at Mosport Motorsports Park.
The No. 9 machine driven by Portugal’s Alvaro Parente and Spain’s Andy Soucek, claimed its second win of the season last Sunday by 3.374-seconds over a Ferrari team after starting on the pole for the fourth time in six races so far this year.
But despite that domination, a home track advantage will be put to the test. The K-PAK team will be challenged by some of sports car racing’s top drivers, like Spain’s Miguel Molina and Finland’s Toni Vilander, who will be driving a Ferrari 488, and American Patrick Long and Canadian Scott Hargrove in a Porsche 911 GT3.
Although those three teams are locked in a close battle for the manufacturers’ championship, the Sonoma race promises to be a broader battle with an international feel since the field includes 19 cars and drivers from 10 nations.
The Pro and Pro/Am division machines will run a 90-minute race with mandatory pit stops and driver changes on Saturday and Sunday with GT3 teams also representing BMW, Acura and Mercedes-AMG.
In addition, the weekend will feature the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint and the TC America series which are expected to have large fields and as many as 75 entries combined to challenge the 12-turn Sonoma Raceway.
On-track action begins with practice on Friday. Pro and Pro-Am Division races are set for 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Sonoma Speed Festival Highlights
The pair of silver Mercedes race cars sitting on the Sonoma Raceway grid had much in common despite being nearly eight decades apart in age. Pedigree counts. Both made history in their respective eras and shared an iconic status in the world of speed. For both, winning was not enough. Domination that humbled the competition was the rule of their day.
The Mercedes W154 “streamliner” pulverized Grand Prix competition in 1938 and never finished lower than third while carrying renowned driver Rudolph Caracciola to a championship before war cast a shadow over Europe.
At the other end of this mini time machine sat the 2016 F1 W07 Hybrid machine, the most successful in modern Grand Prix racing. It carried multi-time and defending World Driving Champion Lewis Hamilton to a season-long 10 victories and his teammate to that year’s championship.
Hooked up to a bank of computers and outfitted with tire warmers, the high-tech, hybrid-powered machine looked like a pampered thoroughbred. Seventeen black-clad Petronas crew members who had come to Sonoma direct from their victory in Monaco the week before brought the car to life. In a flash of burning rubber, it became a silver blur rocketing over the 12-turn Sonoma Raceway. Less than a minute and a half after it left pit road, the machine swooped through turn one faster than any car had ever gone through that uphill left hander.
It ran speeds at the track record to warm up and ultimately knocked a full four seconds off the mark.
It was a rare chance to see the car at speed in the U.S., since the highly secretive Formula One teams are reluctant to put their speed tricks on public display. But seeing the car at speed on a track was, surprisingly, just as much a thrill for the crew.
“It was a treat for me,” said Dominique Riefstahl of Hamburg, Germany, a race and performance engineer for the Mercedes-Petronas team. “I never get to see our cars on the track. I’m always in the garage in the pits looking at a computer screen.”
Driving the historic streamliner was a nurturing journey for Ivan Zaremba, who has cared for the machine in a private collection for three decades.
“This is the first time that the car has been on a track in 20 years,” he said while sitting on the grid waiting his turn to take some demonstration laps.
But Zaremba has an intimate relationship with the rare machine, regularly tending to its needs without leaving the shop.
“I change the oil and run the engine up to temperature,” he said, a routine that keeps all the rotating parts healthy and well maintained.
He contends the car was just as much a thoroughbred as its more modern cousin.
“It’s a serious machine that deserves respect and will get the tires loose in a heartbeat,” said Zaremba. “The men who drove this car were heroes.”
Local Notes:
Vassar-Sullivan Wins at Detroit
After 100 minutes of racing on Detroit’s Belle Isle, the Lexus RCF GT3 of Vassar-Sullivan claimed their second win of the season last Saturday and retained their lead in the IMSA WeatherTech championship standings. The car was co-driven by Richard Heistand and Jack Hawksworth, who quipped, “We got a bit of a streak going, don’t we?”
A second car of the team, which is co-owned by Jimmy Vassar of Napa, finished third for a podium finish, driven by Frankie Montecalvo and Townsend Bell.
Book Chronicles 50 Years of Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma Raceway has released a limited-edition book written by motorsports historian Gary Horstkora to tell the story of the track’s first half-century. The book, edited and designed by Llew Kinst and with photography by Allan Rosenberg, follows the track’s history from the tenuous early days after construction to its modernization in the 1990s.
“Developing this book was a key part of our celebration of the track’s first half-century and all the amazing events and personalities that have been part of that history,” said Steve Page, vice-president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway.
The book is available at Wine Country Motorsports located at the track and will be sold at merchandise stands on major race weekends.
People’s Choice
More than two dozen classic sports cars were on display in Sonoma Square last week to kick off the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival and raise funds for the Speedway Children’s Charity.
When the ballots from fans were counted, the people’s choice for the most popular car was the bright red (of course) Ferrari 250 GT short-tail coupe. The owner, only known as Bob, said he bought the car and a second one the day he left military service 40 years ago.
“It’s a California car that had been raced all over Europe,” he said, “and I’ve driven it all over the country and Europe.”