When the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series returns to Sonoma Raceway next June, the race will look familiar, with logo-emblazoned stock cars chasing each other over the twisty 15-turn layout.
But one aspect of the race will be missing. When the green flag falls next year, there will be no more “boogity, boogity, boogity.”
Last weekend’s SaveMart 350 ended Fox Sports NASCAR coverage for 2019, as NBC Sports takes over broadcasting the series for the rest of the year. As Fox signed off at the end of the race, it also brought the checkered flag down on the broadcasting career of its lead racing analyst.
After 19 years in the TV booth calling 330 races and 1,500 practice sessions, Darrell Waltrip dropped the mic at Sonoma Raceway, ending his second career in NASCAR and a half century in racing.
“I’m 72 years old and have been racing in some form for 50 years,” Waltrip said, in explaining his decision to retire. “I’m still happy and healthy and now a granddad, so its time to spend more time at home.”
Over two decades in the 1970’s and 80’s, Waltrip won three NASCAR championships (1979,’83, ’86) and more races (84) than any other driver in the series’ modern era. Those wins include the prestigious Daytona 500 and the series longest race, the mid-summer Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte, which he won a record five times.
Along the way, the brash Waltrip, who has never been afraid of expressing an opinion, won fans’ approval, and was twice voted the Cup series’ Most Popular Driver. For nearly two decades since then, he has continued to build on that popularity as the man in the middle of a four-person team, offering his insights to a national TV audience as the race unfolds.
As a former driver, he is in a better position than many people to explain what may be happening inside a race car, adding to what the fans can see on a screen. For the SaveMart 350, that included insights into what it would be like to wrestle a 3,000- pound stock car through the Carousel, the 200-degree sweeping corner that was re-introduced for this year’s race after being bypassed for many years.
“I came to Sonoma when I was driving for Rick Hendrick,” Waltrip recalls. “The Carousel was always a challenge and a lot of fun.”
But beyond his expert opinion and observations, Waltrip is widely known for his trademark call when the green flag drops: “Boogity, boogity, boogity. Let’s go racing, boys.”
It has come to define Waltrip the way “Let’s get ready to ruuumble” defines the tux-clad announcer in boxing.
Some critics call it corny. Waltrip contends most of his fans like it.
“It’s been a blessing and a curse,” Waltrip admits. “Some fans live and die by it and others hate it.” And while most race fans who see him on TV are middle-aged, Waltrip says he has found a new and younger audience that embraces the “boogity” call; kids who have only heard him as the voice of “Darrell Car Trip” in the Cars movies.
“Those movies opened up a whole new audience for me,” said Waltrip.
But whether its corny or just plain country, Waltrip says he was only looking for a way to make the start of a race more interesting.
“I didn’t like how most races start with somebody just saying that the green flag drops,” said Waltrip. “As a driver I understand how intense and exciting it is when the field goes into turn one and off into the great unknown.”
Waltrip, a life-long fan of country music, was inspired by a Ray Stevens’ song on the radio.
“When I used it the first time, the producers looked at me like I had lost my mind,” Waltrip said.
His goal as a broadcaster, he says, was always to have his opinion be respected, even when it was necessary call out drivers who are his friends for mistakes on the track.
“When you live in the motor coach lot, you see guys as you come and go and sometimes you’ve ruffled feathers because they don’t see things the same way you do,” he said. “But I just try to be fair.”
Throughout the SaveMart 350 weekend, drivers, car owners and fans put their respect for Waltrip on display. Denny Hamlin, winner of this year’s Daytona 500, unveiled a throwback paint scheme on a car that reflected some of those Waltrip drove in his career. NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick presented Waltrip with a car from his own private collection — a bright red “55 Oldsmobile convertible complete with wide whitewalls and wire wheels.
A tribute video played as Waltrip addressed the last pre-race drivers’ meeting of his career. Drivers, car owners and crew members gave him a standing ovation.
“This has been the hardest week of my life,” said an emotional Waltrip, his voice cracking a bit. “This sport has given me so much.”
Next year’s SaveMart 350 will likely look much like this year’s version. But it will sound different on TV. Darrell Waltrip likely will boogieing down the road in that bright red convertible.
Joe Gibbs, Robert Marshall Added To Wall of Fame
When the checkered flag fell on last Sunday’s SaveMart 350, winner Martin Truex and runner-up Kyle Busch, teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing, dominated the field, crossing the finish line 30 seconds ahead of the field. The win was the fifth at Sonoma Raceway for the Gibbs Racing team over the last 25 years, in addition to 29 top-ten finishes. Joe Gibbs’ race cars have also led more than 350 laps on the twisty, 12-turn track.
On top of that, former Grass Valley native Matt DiBenedetto earned a career-best fourth place finish at Sonoma last Sunday, driving for Leavine Racing, an affiliate team to JGR.
For that long-term success, team owner Joe Gibbs was added to Sonoma Raceway’s Wall of Fame last weekend, along with the late Robert Marshall, one of the track’s founders whose vision for a road course resulted in construction of Sears Point Raceway 50 years ago.
The Wall of Fame honors individuals who have had a significant impact on Sonoma Raceway.
“I can’t think of two more appropriate additions,” said Steve Page, the track’s vice-president and general manager. “Joe Gibbs Racing has consistently fielded winners on the track and, of course, none of us would be here today without the vision of Robert Marshall and his colleagues whose vision turned a rural dairy into a world-class racing and high-performance driving facility.”
“This was huge for us. I thought of J.D., who spent 27 years building this team that started with just 17 people,” Gibbs said, referencing his late son who died January of a neurological disease at the age of 49.
The team’s dominance on Sunday, which also included two Gibbs Racing machines finishing in the top-eight, was testimony to the effort of J.D. Gibbs, who was inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame during ceremonies in Napa last Thursday.
The senior Gibbs, who Page credited as a role model in organizational and individual leadership, was quick to note that his place in building a championship racing team was much different than winning three Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins, the team he coached for over a decade in the 1980s.
“I was a technician in football, calling plays and designing the offense and was more like a crew chief,” said Gibbs. In racing he said his role is dealing with sponsors and leaving the details of running the team to others, including other Gibbs family members.
“The greatest day of my life was watching Denny Hamlin win last January’s Daytona 500 with J.D.’s name on the car,” said Gibbs, who is called “coach” by his drivers and crew members.
The late Robert Marshall, the other Wall of Fame inductee, was an attorney from Marin County and an avid sports car enthusiast.
“As long as I knew him, he always his dream to build a racetrack,” recalled his former wife Penny Tannlund. “Bob wanted to build a drivers’ track and he took that vision to a strategic group of investors, developers and racing advisors to make his dream a reality.”