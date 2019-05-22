SONOMA — For most of the last three decades, Sonoma Raceway has opened the summer racing season with a paddock jammed with a variety of historic cars of mixed lineage in a low-key weekend with a family-like club atmosphere.
But this year, when the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival brings down the green flag at Sonoma on May 31, the event will be a rolling history lesson, featuring some of the world’s most iconic and rare racing machinery spanning the last 90 years, from Grand Prix cars of the 1930s to the most modern from Formula One.
“This year’s event will be smaller than we’ve had in the past, but the quality of the cars coming for this weekend is exponentially higher than we’ve ever had before,” said Steve Page, President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway.
“The weekend is focused on bringing out truly historic cars,” added Ryan Turri, the event’s general manager.
The 200 invited entries spread over ten categories read like a hall of fame for speed that includes marques such as Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Maserati, Ferrari and Mercedes, echoing the fierce battles waged by drivers and manufacturers for world championship bragging rights in Europe as well as the U.S. over the decades.
In honor of the track’s 50th anniversary, the featured series will be Trans-Am cars from 1966-69, when American makers fought “pony car wars,” pitting Camaros, Mustangs, AMC Javelins and Dodge Challengers against each other and Mark Donahue and Parnelli Jones battled for the driver’s title.
The festival features some of the racing world’s most rare cars from private collectors and four major car museums across the country. The Henry Ford Museum, for example, is bringing the Lotus 38 in which Jimmy Clark led 190 of 200 laps to dominate the 1965 Indianapolis 500 and drive a final nail in the coffin of the roadster era at the Speedway.
The Indianapolis Speedway Museum is bringing one of Mercedes’ most iconic “silver arrows,” a rare W196 with a streamliner body that Juan Manual Fangio drove to two world driving championships in 1954 and 1955.
At the opposite end of the technology spectrum, the weekend will include the most advanced and most accomplished contemporary Formula One machine, the Mercedes WO7 Hybrid, in which teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg combined for 19 wins and 20 pole positions in 2016.
To ensure that the car will perform at its best, Lewis’ current Formula One race crew will fly to Sonoma from the Monaco Grand Prix, which is run the week before, to service the car on track. This will mark the only time the car has run at speed in the U.S other than for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
“To have Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport running at the event is far beyond just ‘terrific,’” noted Jeff O’Neill, founder of the Sonoma Speed Festival. “The team’s participation in this form will be a first in the U.S. and promises to be a memorably historic moment on American turf. Check the date - this really is not to be missed.”
Worldwide, it is estimated that there are no more than three dozen Ferrari 250 GTs in existence. The Festival will include three of the coveted red rockets, two of which will run at speed around the twisty hills of Sonoma Raceway.
“There aren’t many places where people with these exquisite cars are comfortable bringing them,” said Turri. “We had to show them what we have planned at Sonoma, and for them to bring the cars takes a lot of trust.”
“The cool thing about an event like this is the cars are right there in front of spectators,” Page said. “The people who own these cars like to show off this rolling artwork.”
And roll they will.
“People will see 200 race cars running at speed on a classic road course so they can re-create the things they remember,” Page added.
Race Cars on Sonoma Square
The Sonoma Speed Festival will get an early start on the weekend, with a display of cars and a kickoff event at Sonoma Square on Thursday evening, May 30 that will include food and wine from 16 local restaurants and wineries in a fund-raising effort for Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Speedway.
Traditionally, this event has been held on Saturday of the historic racing weekend, but organizers for the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival believe Thursday will more convenient for race fans.
A parade of race cars will leave Sonoma Raceway at 5 p.m. and arrive at Sonoma Square in front of City Hall after driving along Highways 121 and 12.
“We have some really great race cars and expect about 30 of them and another 30 cars in the square,” said Turri.
The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ticket information is at 800-870-RACE.
Flying Lizard To Tackle Pikes Peak
The Flying Lizard race team, based at Sonoma Raceway, has entered the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, one of the oldest races in the country, looking to move up from last year’s second place in class finish.
The team has entered an updated McClaren 650S GT3 which team manager Darren Law believes offers advantages over the McClaren model they used last year.
“It gives us more options in gearing, better aerodynamics, suspension and electronics which should help us in all areas,” he said.
Known as the “Race to the Clouds," the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second-oldest race in the country and one of the most challenging. Teams in a variety of classes race against time up a 12.42-mile course on the highest summit of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains that has 156 turns. The finish line is 4,720 feet above the starting line.
The car will be driven by a Pikes Peak veteran, Clint Vahsholtz of Woodland Park, Colo. Vahsholtz has competed at Pikes Peak since 1992, racking up 23 class wins and setting many records for his speed up the mountain.
“Clint is one of the winningest drivers at Pikes Peak and has put a lot of work into learning the 650S GT3 with our recent testing at Sonoma Raceway,” said Law.