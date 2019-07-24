As the country’s top drag racers on the Mello Yello tour come to Sonoma for this weekend’s NHRA Sonoma Nationals, every team in Top Fuel is trying to keep pace with Steve Torrence, while the defending world champion continues to pull away from the field like a moon shot on afterburner with a winning streak that is solidifying his place in the history books.
Torrence carried his No. 1 qualifying spot to a win last weekend in Denver, his ninth of the season and 35th of his career, which ties him with the legendary Don Garlits for all-time wins in the NHRA ledger. Since losing in a semifinal round in Houston in April, Torrence has been on a winning streak that is making shambles out of the Top Fuel standings. He comes into Sonoma with a seemingly insurmountable 552-point lead.
Behind him, only 21 points separate Doug Kalitta, Antron Brown and Brittany Force, all of who are in a dogfight for the Top Fuel runner-up spot, chasing after the scarce points Torrence leaves in his wake.
“I don’t believe I’ve realized what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last couple of years,” said Torrence. “When you’re in these moments you need to relish them and enjoy them because they don’t last forever.”
Since Torrence is coming into Sonoma like a steamroller, the odds are good that his streak could continue at Sonoma, where a repeat of his 2017 win would make him the winningest Top Fuel driver in NHRA history.
Torrence says the stability of his crew is a key to his team’s success.
“We’ve been able to maintain consistency with the team we’ve assembled,” he said. “We’ve been able to have these guys together for six years continuously. They’ve made the right calls and decisions, and they’ve given the crew chief the right car time and time again.”
The NHRA Sonoma Nationals kick off this Friday with two rounds of qualifying (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.), followed by the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday (1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.).
Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday. The event will be televised on FOX, including live final-round coverage starting at 2 p.m. pacific time on Sunday.
Crampton looking at Countdown
One driver who would like another shot at Torrence is Richie Crampton, who lost to him in the eliminations round at Denver.
“I smoked the tires and lost traction,” said Crampton, whose win at Gainesville last March marked one the few times that Torrence has been defeated this year in a final round.
Ironically, Crampton plays a small role in Torrence’s success. When he is not driving a Top Fuel car for Kalitta Motorsports, the Australian builds dragster chassis for other teams, including for Torrence, out of the Morgan Lucas race shop in Indianapolis.
“My background is unconventional for a driver,” said Crampton, 38, who began working on race cars in Adelaide, Australia as a teenager.
After working as a clutch specialist for a decade, Crampton had the chance to get his NHRA license and fulfill his dream of getting behind the wheel when the Morgan Lucas team’s driver retired in 2014. He moved to Kalitta’s race team when Morgan Lucas closed down its racing operation to focus on fabrication.
“It’s not a story you often see in motor sports,” Crampton said, “but it’s a payback for years of hard work.”
As the teams move from the engine-gasping thin air of Denver to the oxygen-rich environment of Sonoma at sea level, Crampton is looking forward to keeping his 11,000-horsepower machine in contention for the season-ending, 10-car Countdown toward the championship.
“The weather in Sonoma is more conducive to making horsepower so we don’t have to lean on the engine so hard like we do in Denver,” said Crampton, who sits eighth in the standings with four races to go before the Countdown begins.
Surviving an elimination round or two would help Crampton stay in the Countdown chase and he comes into Sonoma with confidence.
“We’re real close to being where we want to be to get that race day consistency,” said Crampton. “I feel like (crew chiefs) Connie (Kalitta) and Kurt (Elliott) are where they want to be with the car. That’s just them working on our combination all season. I know Connie can win in Sonoma. I’ve seen it firsthand driving against this car, so it’s pretty exciting for me that they know how to get down these hotter racetracks. These next few races are going to be pretty critical for me.”
And a win at Sonoma would make up for a major disappointment in his career. In 2016, after defeating Torrence in the semifinals, Crampton lost the final round to J.R. Todd.
“It really hurt to run so well and come up a bridesmaid at Sonoma,” said Crampton, a nine-time NHRA winner.
Pro Bike Battle returns to Sonoma
The top eight Pro Bike riders on the NHRA Mello Yello tour, including the current and four former world champions, will face each other in a handlebar to handlebar shootout at over 200 mph in a special race this weekend. The rider who comes out on top of the Pro Bike Battle will take a cool $25,000 check to the bank. The current NHRA champion Matt Smith will defend the Pro Bike Battle title he won last year at Sonoma.
Other NHRA champion riders in the field include Eddie Krawiec, Andrew Hines, Angelle Sampey, Hector Arana Sr., Hector Arana Jr., Angie Smith and Ryan Oehler. To add surprise and drama to the line up, riders will not know who they will go up against in the starting box until 30 minutes before the first round. Instead of being lined up by qualifying times, riders will select tires laid out on a stage with numbers one through four placed inside. Each rider will go up against the other rider who draws the same number.
The pairings will be drawn in the victory circle stage at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, with the first elimination round set to go off at 1:15 p.m.
50 Years Ago; 50 Years Later
The San Francisco National Open was Sears Point International Raceway’s first drag race in March, 1969. Among the entries was Don “Big Daddy” Garlits, who would become the NHRA’s top winner with 35 career victories.
Fifty years later, the 87-year old Garlits is still chasing speed records. Last weekend, the man who broke the 200-mph barrier in a Top Fuel dragster made another run at that speed mark in an electric-powered dragster he designed. He did set a new record of 189 mph but fell short of the 200-mph mark when the car’s rear axle broke as he left the starting line on his last run of the day.