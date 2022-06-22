Motorsports: Pikes Peak 'Race to the Clouds' turns 100 on Sunday

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the second oldest race in America, will celebrate its 100th running Sunday as 76 entries attempt to be the fastest up a Colorado mountainside to a finish line that’s 2½ miles above sea level.

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb began just five years after the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911. The invitation-only event, often referred to as 'The Race to the Clouds,' is held annually on the last Sunday of June on Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs.

The famous 12.42-mile course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet above sea level. The race features a wide range of automobile categories representing multiple forms of motorsport from production-based to purpose-built open wheel racers and the state-of-the-art Unlimited Class.

Among the entries is Coloradan David Donner, a seven-time winner — including three as the overall King of the Mountain — who is looking to reclaim the overall record for production cars in a partnership with car owner Jim Edwards that was formed last spring over dinner conversation during a sports car rally through the Napa Valley.

When Donner last raced Pikes Peak, in 2020, he won and set a record for his class and finished third overall in a Porsche 911 that had been race-prepped only three weeks before. This year he will be back in another Porsche, a lightweight 992 turbo.

The current production car record of 10 minutes and 18.488 seconds was set by Rhys Millen in a Bentley Continental GT in 2019, bettering Donner’s 2015 time of 10:26.896 in a 2014 911 Turbo S.

“The variables on the 14,115-foot mountain present a unique challenge, as do the risks,” said Donner in a press statement. “With no way to practice the full course, you get one shot every 12 months — if the weather cooperates. When it comes to international intrigue, I’d put Pikes Peak up there with Le Mans, Monaco, and the Isle of Man TT.”

But no name is more synonymous with Pikes Peak than Unser and this year the family will be represented by its fourth generation. Loni Unser, daughter of Johnny Unser and niece to the late Al Sr. and Bobby, won in the amateur sports car World Racing League in March and has also won a vintage race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

On Sunday, she is looking to add to her famous family’s record by driving a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport in the Trophy Division.

The Unser family first competed in Pike Peak in 1926 with Louis and Joe Unser. Louis set a course record in 1934 and the Unsers added more success as Al Sr., Bobby, and Al Jr. — a trio that combined for nine Indy 500 wins — and Robb Unser all took to the challenge. An Unser claimed victory every year from 1958 to 1962, with Bobby setting a new course record in 1964.

While Loni Unser is the only female in her division this year, she’s not the first female Unser to take on Pikes Peak. Jeri Unser, daughter of Bobby, won Rookie of the Year in 1998 before winning the electric car division in 2003.

Vasser-Sullivan looks to continue winning ways at Watkins Glen

After claiming the pole and their first win of 2022 in Detroit on the first weekend of June, Vasser-Sullivan Racing — co-owned by Jimmy Vasser, a Napa auto dealer and former IndyCar champion — has entered two cars in this weekend’s IMSA six-hour endurance race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood, who drove to the Detroit win, will co-drive the VSR entry in the GTDPro class.

Vasser-Sullivan’s regular drivers, Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Richard Heistand, will co-drive in the GTD class.

With the season at mid-point, with six races run and six to go, VSR drivers Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat sit third in the GTDPro championship standings. Montecalvo sits fourth and Telitz is 10th in driver standings for GTD.

In all, 200 cars are entered to race on the 3.4-mile Watkins Glen road course in five IMSA-sanctioned series, including support races for Mazda, Lamborghini and Porsche that will run on Saturday. The 49 entries in four classes of the WeatherTech Sports Car championship that will race on Sunday is the largest field at Watkins Glen since 2014.

Specialty NASCAR license plates benefit outdoors initiative

NASCAR fans in California will soon have an opportunity to purchase specialty license plates that proclaim their love of the sport. Even better, proceeds from those plates will be put to good use.

In partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), NASCAR has created specialty license plates that will generate important funds for California’s Outdoors for All initiative and The NASCAR Foundation.

Outdoors for All expands outdoor access for all Californians, while The NASCAR Foundation works tirelessly to improve lives of children in NASCAR communities. And given NASCAR’s vast involvement from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, the new NASCAR California license plates will do a lot of good in the Golden State.

“This is a wonderful way for NASCAR fans in California to not only show their love of NASCAR, but also make a tremendous impact,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “This initiative aligns with The NASCAR Foundation’s mission, and we’re excited to provide opportunities for greater access for Californians to the natural wonders of their state.”

“Putting the new NASCAR license plates on cars will help kids and adults from all our communities get outdoors and improve their physical, emotional, and mental health,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Launching these specialty plates gives NASCAR fans a way to support racing, outdoor activities, and California parks.”

The new NASCAR license plates can be personalized and ordered online at nascarplates.com. To learn more about the California Natural Resources Agency, visit resources.ca.gov. Visit nascarfoundation.org to learn more about the NASCAR Foundation.

66th Hillsborough Concours On Tap This Weekend

The 66th Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance will honor the 75th anniversary of Ferrari and 60th anniversary of Shelby American this Sunday, in addition to displaying 200 classic and exotic cars of distinction in 20 classes for judging.

Held at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame, the weekend begins with a “Start Your Engines” event on Friday evening featuring Jay Ward, Pixar Animation Studios creative director, who was responsible for the “Cars” movies with a Route 66 theme. “The Cars of Route 66” will be featured in a non-judged category during the concours.

Saluting the 75th anniversary of the “Prancing Horse,” the special exhibit will include a 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta, 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC, 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider, and a 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC.

The special salute to the 60th anniversary of Shelby American will include a 1965 427 Cobra, a 1966 Shelby GT350 and a 1969 GT500 Fastback, organizers said.

In addition to the Ferrari and Shelby American anniversary collections, the 2022 Hillsborough Concours will include special displays for vintage hot rods, Important Bay Area Cars Through 1987, European Sports Cars Through 1987, and Yellow Cars.

The golf course is at the Black Mountain Road exit of Interstate 280 in Hillsborough.

Proceeds go to the Hillsborough Concours Foundation. Established in 2010, the foundation’s philanthropic contributions benefit at-risk youth and individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities in the greater Bay Area.