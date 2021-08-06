Motorsports: Racers' kids in no rush to drive

“There is the question of independence, at least that’s what I’m told all the time,” Robinson said. “But I’m an anxious person and driving does seem intimidating to me. I’ve tried it and it just feels very hard. And I do love public transportation, so I plan things very much in advance and make sure I can get a train there.”

Veteran NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is a self-professed “car guy” with a nearly 10,000-square foot garage full of classic cars, including one of only eight 1957 Custom Royal Lancer Super D500s built by Dodge. He learns everything he can about his cars, refurbishes them back into drivable condition and knows exactly what's under the hood.

Newman believes kids can learn to love cars the way he did if adults just showed them how.

“Get them involved. Cars aren't at their fingertips in real life,” Newman said. “God gave us our senses to go out and enjoy them and just by enjoying them on a video game is not the right way to do it.”

Cole Kleis, 20, of Napa attends Colorado State University at Pueblo, majoring in automotive industry management. He took his first job in a dealership at age 12 cleaning cars, sweeping floors and helping in the parts department.