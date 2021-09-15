Motorsports: Trans Am to return to Sonoma after 17 years

The Sonoma race, covering 90 laps on the 12-turn, 2.5-mile road course, returns to its traditional second-weekend-in-June date and will be the second of six road-course events on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the 16th race of the year for the series.

“Race fans in Northern California have proven all summer how much they love having racing back at Sonoma Raceway,” said raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory. “Mid-June is the perfect time of year for racing here and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the greatest stock car drivers in the world back for the 33rd time since 1989.”

Gregory noted that race fans attending next year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 will get the first glimpses of Sonoma Reimagined, as the complex undergoes a major modernization that will position Sonoma Raceway as one of the leading sports and entertainment venues in California. That includes a new hospitality facility and luxury suites, The Turn 11 Club. Currently under construction, it is to be formally unveiled prior to the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend.

Deposits for tickets and camping for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 are now being accepted. For more information, visit sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-RACE (7223).