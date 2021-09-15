Motorsports: Trans Am to return to Sonoma after 17 years

One of the nation’s oldest and most historic racing series, Trans Am, is returning to Sonoma Raceway for the first time in 17 years on the weekend of April 30-May 1, 2022 as the second half of a two-race West Coast swing that will include WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway the weekend before.
The companion regional Trans Am series, the Pirelli West Coast Championship, will also race on that weekend.
“We took feedback from our competitors this season to design a more balanced schedule that not only offered challenging tracks, but also kept an eye on cost,” said Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. "With venues like Sonoma, Sebring and Watkins Glen, the drivers will get a chance at the most iconic and legendary tracks in America. We’ve still got a lot of racing to do in 2021, but the enthusiasm about next year is really strong.”
The 2022 schedule will mark the first appearance for the National Championship at Sonoma Raceway since 2004. Sonoma hosted the National Trans Am Championship 24 times, consecutively from 1969 through 2004, then returned to the schedule in 2018 as host for a West Coast Championship round.
NASCAR Cup race set June 12
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race will return to Sonoma Raceway on June 12, 2022, the series announced this week as it released a 36-race schedule that includes two new events in California, one of which will give the nation its first look at NASCAR’s redesigned Next Gen cars.
The Sonoma race, covering 90 laps on the 12-turn, 2.5-mile road course, returns to its traditional second-weekend-in-June date and will be the second of six road-course events on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the 16th race of the year for the series.
“Race fans in Northern California have proven all summer how much they love having racing back at Sonoma Raceway,” said raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory. “Mid-June is the perfect time of year for racing here and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the greatest stock car drivers in the world back for the 33rd time since 1989.”
Gregory noted that race fans attending next year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 will get the first glimpses of Sonoma Reimagined, as the complex undergoes a major modernization that will position Sonoma Raceway as one of the leading sports and entertainment venues in California. That includes a new hospitality facility and luxury suites, The Turn 11 Club. Currently under construction, it is to be formally unveiled prior to the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend.
Deposits for tickets and camping for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 are now being accepted. For more information, visit sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-RACE (7223).
NASCAR also announced that the first race for its newly designed Next Gen car will be a special exhibition event inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6, two weeks before the traditional season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The running track inside the Coliseum, used primarily for track and field events, will be converted into a short asphalt oval for the event.
“Los Angeles is synonymous with major sports and entertainment events, so we seized on an innovative opportunity to showcase the Next Gen car at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s vice-president of strategy and innovation, said in a prepared statement.
Following the Daytona 500, NASCAR will return for three weeks of racing in the West, including a return to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana for the first time in two years on Feb. 27.
“Our fans have waited a long time for this, and we’re ready to celebrate with them,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “The five-wide racing and high speeds produced by our 2-mile oval have provided us with so many good memories through the years, and we can’t wait to make more of them in 2022.”
NASCAR’s Western Swing will continue at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6 and Phoenix Raceway on March 10, where the series will also end its championship season on Nov. 6.
Bill Sessa writes about motorsports happening in and around the Napa Valley or topics that may be of interest to racing fans.