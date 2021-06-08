Motorsports: TV racing series 'like going back in time’

The SRX series was created by Indy car and three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, whose many accomplishments include three NASCAR titles as Jeff Gordon’s crew chief.

Before moving to Hendrick Motorsports to work with Gordon, Evernham worked on the original IROC series that, from 1973 to 2006, brought superstars from every form of motorsports — including stock cars, Formula 1 and Indy cars — to compete against each other in identical Cameros.

So, it’s not surprising that the SRX cars were designed by Evernham with the same intention of making them a neutralizing factor.

“We tried to take the car out of the equation and force guys to figure out a new car and racing surface and use old school skills with the steering wheel, gas and brake pedal to get the car around,” said Evernham.

The format will be familiar to fans who spend Saturday nights at their local track. A pair of 15-minute heat races will determine the lineup for the 100-lap main event. To add dramatic suspense, drivers will draw for the car they will race each night and the crew chief assigned to help them.

“It’s like going back in time,” said Michael Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner. “It’s what we used to do every weekend.”