Motorsports: TV racing series 'like going back in time’

Last month, Helio Castroneves won the Indianapolis 500 by being smart in traffic and precise in guiding an airplane on wheels at 225 miles an hour.
Last February, the Brazilian mastered the art of racing around the clock to win the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona driving a one-of-a-kind exotic sports car.
But after winning two of the most coveted titles in motorsports, Castroneves will be facing his biggest challenge of the season this weekend — and he’s likely to get dirt kicked in his face along the way.
The arena will not be a 2.5-mile superspeedway or a twisty, infamous road course. The 31-time Indy car winner will be racing where millions of racers spend Saturday night in America — on a short track, broadsliding in the dirt.
Castroneves is one of the dozen headliners in the Superstar Racing Experience, a made-for-TV series on CBS and Paramount Plus that for the next six weeks will pit current and former professional drivers and racing legends against each other in identically prepared cars they have never driven before — on dirt and asphalt half-mile ovals most of them will see for the first time on race night.
“The last time I was on dirt I was 12 years old and riding my BMX bike,” Castroneves said jokingly during an interview this week. “But this will be a brand-new experience. I have not been to any of the tracks and it will be a time to learn something new.”
The SRX series was created by Indy car and three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, whose many accomplishments include three NASCAR titles as Jeff Gordon’s crew chief.
Before moving to Hendrick Motorsports to work with Gordon, Evernham worked on the original IROC series that, from 1973 to 2006, brought superstars from every form of motorsports — including stock cars, Formula 1 and Indy cars — to compete against each other in identical Cameros.
So, it’s not surprising that the SRX cars were designed by Evernham with the same intention of making them a neutralizing factor.
“We tried to take the car out of the equation and force guys to figure out a new car and racing surface and use old school skills with the steering wheel, gas and brake pedal to get the car around,” said Evernham.
The format will be familiar to fans who spend Saturday nights at their local track. A pair of 15-minute heat races will determine the lineup for the 100-lap main event. To add dramatic suspense, drivers will draw for the car they will race each night and the crew chief assigned to help them.
“It’s like going back in time,” said Michael Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner. “It’s what we used to do every weekend.”
Added Stewart, “With this format, you not only have to be the fastest driver, but you’ve got to be the smartest driver, too. These are new, purpose-built racecars that none of us have driven before. Every track is so different, and we don’t know how abrasive the pavement tracks are going to be and what kind of grip we’re going to have on the dirt tracks. It’s all unpredictable, but that’s what’ll make for great racing and a great fan experience.”
Marco Andretti, the 2006 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year who has made a transition to racing sports cars this year, is looking forward to the series.
“I have no idea what to expect. It’s not our sandbox,” he confessed. “But that’s what’s cool about the series, and it will be cool to learn from the other guys.”
Indy car veteran Tony Kanaan was on one of the tracks, Eldora Speedway, a fast half-mile dirt oval in Ohio, for a charity race a couple of years ago. He had never raced on a dirt track before and was unfamiliar with the clay that builds up along the edge of the racing groove.
“When they told me to run up against the cushion, I looked for a pillow,” joked the veteran of 13 Indy 500s and the 2004 winner. “Racing on the cushion close to the wall was one of the craziest things I’ve ever done in my life.”
Bill Elliott, a two-time Daytona 500 winner and 1988 NASCAR champion, contended that all the drivers in the series “are champions in some way or form and they aren’t going to roll over for us.”
The dozen drivers and occasional short track “ringers” who will be added to some races agree that, although the SRX was created for entertainment, they are taking it seriously.
“This is something special, but we are competitive race car drivers and we want to win,” said Kanaan.
The series begins this Saturday night at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut before moving on to Knoxville Raceway on June 19, Eldora Speedway on June 26, Lucas Oil Speedway on July 3, Slinger Speedway on July 10, and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 17.
Larson also wins for charity at Sonoma
Kyle Larson’s win in the Toyota/SaveMart 350 on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway not only boosted his NASCAR stats, it also padded his contributions to his charitable foundation.
Larson, who drives the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports, adds $5 for every lap he completes in NASCAR Cup competition and $5,000 for every race win to his “Drive for Five” campaign. The fund supports five scholarships to encourage students to study STEM subjects at the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia, provides daily meals for five families through The Sanneh Foundation in Minneapolis, and supports food and school programs in five cities in partnership with the Hendrick Cares program.
“With each win, the pot gets bigger,” said the three-time race winner in post-race interviews. “It’s cool that I’m able to raise money for charity by running up front.”
To date, the Drive for Five campaign has raised $62,395. Larson said his goal is to reach $500,000.
Also, Larson quickly corrected the PA announcer who congratulated him on winning his second consecutive race, referring to his win a week earlier in Charlotte.
“Actually, I’ve won four in a row,” said Larson, who won a sprint car race in Ohio the Friday before Charlotte and a World of Outlaws sprint car race the night after the 600.
Larson will look to extend that win streak this week. The Elk Grove native is racing in the “Double Dream,” two of the year’s biggest races for Late Model stock cars at Eldora Speedway in Ohio. Preliminary races are on Wednesday and Friday and main events on Thursday and Saturday, each paying $126,000 to win.
Larson has not raced at the infamous half-mile often but has been very successful there, winning all three open-wheel classes — midgets, sprint cars and Silver Crown champ cars — on the same night during the Four Crown Nationals in 2011, only the second driver to do that in 50-plus years.
Larson is a relative newcomer to Late Models on dirt. But he adapted quickly, winning at Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania last August in only his second race with the Lucas Oil series.
“I’ve been learning Late Model Racing over the last year,” he said earlier this week on Floracing.com, which will stream the race all four nights. “I love it because it’s something new.”
After racing Saturday night in Ohio, Larson will be at Texas Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s All-Star race Sunday night.
Save Mart extends Sonoma Raceway sponsorship
The Save Mart Companies has signed a multi-year agreement to continue as co-title sponsor of the annual NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, extending a 30- year partnership that began in 1992.
“We’re so proud of the relationship we share with The Save Mart Companies,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “The Save Mart name has become synonymous with Sonoma Raceway and is one of the longest and most collaborative track partnerships in NASCAR. We look forward to sharing many more race memories with our friends from Save Mart and their families for years to come.”
Said Chris McGarry, Chief Executive Officer of The Save Mart Companies, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Sonoma Raceway and NASCAR Cup racing, a relationship we have been proud of for more than 30 years. Our partnership allows us to integrate the iconic Save Mart brand into this exciting racing event at Sonoma Raceway and helps create lasting memories for fans of our brand and fans of NASCAR alike.”
Calistoga Speedway to induct new members to Hall of Fame
HMC Promotions has announced the first two newest members to the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame, who will be inducted during this year’s Louie Vermeil Classic over Labor Day weekend.
The inductees include car owner Roger Henderson, who fielded a top-caliber sprint car throughout Northern California in the 1970s and 1980s for legendary open wheel drivers such as Jimmy Boyd, Ron Horton, Hank Butcher and Roger Crockett.
Also to be inducted into the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame is driver Rick Hirst, the 1986 Calistoga Speedway and Northern Auto Racing Club champion.
The pair, and others who will be named later this year, will be honored at the 10th annual Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame dinner on Friday, Sept. 3 — prior to the Sept. 4-5 Louie Vermeil Classic, which features winged sprint cars of the KWS/Fujitsu series and the traditional, non-wing sprint cars of the USAC/CRA series.
The Hall of Fame dinner and Louie Vermeil Classic were not held in 2020 and have been temporarily moved to Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico due to the temporary closure of the Napa County Fairgrounds, where Calistoga Speedway is located.
“COVID-related crowd restrictions prevented us from racing at Calistoga last year and we didn’t want to miss another year due to the fairgrounds being unavailable to us this year,” said Tommy Hunt of HMC promotions about the move to Chico. “But we plan for this move to be temporary and have every intention of returning the weekend devoted to Louie Vermeil to its rightful home in Calistoga as soon as we are able.”
Ticket sales for the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame dinner, which will honor inductees from both 2020 and 2021, are available only by calling in advance the HMC Promotions office at (916) 773-7223. The Hall of Fame dinner, which also serves as a grand reunion for racers and fans, is always a sell-out and no tickets can be purchased at the door that night.
Racing a family affair for Burgesses
“Hey Mom, I need more grip in the front” is not something heard in most households. But what else do you say to your crew chief?
For Bridgett Burgess, a 19-year-old Australian who now lives in Utah, racing is truly a family affair. In Saturday’s ARCA Menards race at Sonoma Raceway, Mom turned the wrenches, Dad worked as a spotter, and the rest of the crew were a couple of friends who helped out.
Driving a used NASCAR Cup car, Burgess qualified an impressive ninth in a 22-car field in her first race at Sonoma, and finished eighth after rebounding from a fender-mangling bump and run.
“I’m proud of myself for the budget we have,” she said. “As long as we can find sponsors, I'll be racing.”