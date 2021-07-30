Motorsports: Vasser, car dealer who loved racing, dies at 82

After a four-year hitch in the Navy, which he called life-changing at 17 years of age, he followed his mother and stepfather into business both in the United States and internationally. He first sold ductile iron pipe used for drinking water, and then prefabricated houses and small buildings.

Vasser relocated to Iran in 1973 but fled in 1979 at the height of the revolution. In a scene mirrored by the Academy Award-winning movie “Argo,” Vasser sped through barricades in the dark of night to reach the Tehran airport with his wife and children before the borders were closed. He abandoned his Mitsubishi Galante with the keys still in the ignition.

After an initial detour to Cyprus, Vasser grew a beard to sneak back into Tehran in an attempt to help other Westerners get out of the country and retrieve money he left behind in the company safe.

He illegally processed as many as 2,000 exit visas in a matter of days. When he again tried to leave Iran, this time with his cash stuffed into the false bottom of a carry-on bag, security put him through a thorough inspection and shook his bag so hard that nearly $30,000 tumbled out and was seized.