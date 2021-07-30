Motorsports: Vasser, car dealer who loved racing, dies at 82

James Edward Vasser, a longtime car dealer and father of Jimmy Vasser, former CART driving champion and current team owner in IMSA sports cars and Indy Cars, died Saturday, July 24 at his Napa home of heart failure at the age of 82.
A Seattle native nicknamed “Silverback” by his friends, Vasser Sr. opened his first car dealership in Morgan Hill, where he discovered a passion for hot rods and racing that continues in his family today.
He moved to Napa in 1998 and operated two dealerships on Soscol Avenue, Jimmy Vasser Toyota and Jimmy Vasser Chevrolet, where he could often be found in an upstairs office surrounded by racing memorabilia while reading the daily newspaper.
In 1974, he won the “Best of Show” award at the Grand National Roadster Show, the most coveted custom car competition in the world, with a 1914 Ford Touring car.
He also helped his son, Jimmy, begin a driving career that spanned 15 seasons at the top level of American motorsports and led to a CART — or Championship Auto Racing Teams, now IndyCar — driving title in 1996 and a win as car owner in the 2013 Indianapolis 500, where the elder Vasser could often be seen trackside celebrating with his son.
The elder Vasser had a reputation as a spectacular storyteller. Before settling in Napa, he led a swashbuckling life to back up his tales, included two harrowing escapes from the Iranian Revolution.
After a four-year hitch in the Navy, which he called life-changing at 17 years of age, he followed his mother and stepfather into business both in the United States and internationally. He first sold ductile iron pipe used for drinking water, and then prefabricated houses and small buildings.
Vasser relocated to Iran in 1973 but fled in 1979 at the height of the revolution. In a scene mirrored by the Academy Award-winning movie “Argo,” Vasser sped through barricades in the dark of night to reach the Tehran airport with his wife and children before the borders were closed. He abandoned his Mitsubishi Galante with the keys still in the ignition.
After an initial detour to Cyprus, Vasser grew a beard to sneak back into Tehran in an attempt to help other Westerners get out of the country and retrieve money he left behind in the company safe.
He illegally processed as many as 2,000 exit visas in a matter of days. When he again tried to leave Iran, this time with his cash stuffed into the false bottom of a carry-on bag, security put him through a thorough inspection and shook his bag so hard that nearly $30,000 tumbled out and was seized.
Vasser, who enjoyed his car collection, black jellybeans, dogs, designer clothes, and adamantly picking up dinner tabs, also enjoyed spending time at V12 Vineyards, the family-run winery on Soda Canyon Road.
Vasser is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon, brother Mike Daley, children Patrick, Candice, James Jr. and Victoria, as well as seven grandchildren. A celebration of a life well lived to the fullest will be held on Jan. 21, 2022 — what would have been his 83rd birthday.
