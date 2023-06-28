Vasser-Sullivan Racing made team history with a dominant performance in Watkins Glen, N.Y. on Sunday, winning both the Grand Touring Daytona classes of the IMSA-sanctioned Six Hours of the Glen.

It marked the first time in team history that it has claimed top honors in both classes on the same day and extended the team’s championship lead in GTD Pro.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Jack Hawksworth, with co-driver Frankie Barnicoat, claimed the GTD Pro honors, but only after Hawksworth rebounded from a pit-road speeding penalty in the last hour. It evaporated a dominant 20-second lead in the class and left him 15 seconds behind the leader as he left the pits.

Hawksworth ultimately caught up to the Corvette of Antonio Garcia. The pair ran within a half-second of each other until Hawksworth made a pass for the lead with 22 minutes remaining in the race. He held off a furious charge from Daniel Serra's Ferrari before the final three minutes of the race was run behind the pace car due to BMW driver Bill Auberlen's debris-strewing crash.

“We just kept pushing,” said Hawksworth about the drive to make up for the speeding penalty. "The car was great. We just kept pushing. I’ll never give up. That’s what this team is all about."

Said Barnicoat, “Even when he’s in second, there’s no better man for the job than Jack. I knew it was going to be OK.”

The win marked the ninth consecutive podium finish for the GTD Pro side of the house and added more cushion to the team’s class championship standings.

“We just keep doing our thing and keep on turning out these great results,” Barnicoat added in praise of his teammate. “Today showed that more than ever.”

In GTD, the three-driver team of Aaron Telitz, Jackie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson also kept a dominant pace, winning by more than 30 seconds on the 3.4-mile road course.

“We’ve been so close and up front so often, it feels really great to get the win,” said Montecalvo, whose last victory was in 2020.

“Everything was working,” Telitz said. “I think this is the best day Lexus Racing and Vasser-Sullivan has ever had. Pit stops were amazing, strategy was amazing, the car was hooked up. Everything finally fell our way today.”

James “Sulli” Sullivan, who co-owns the team with Napa car dealer and former Indy Car driver Jimmy Vasser, enjoyed the win.

“It’s really unbelievable,” he said. “The Lexus was just un-freaking-believable. The driving signature of this car at this track today was unbeatable. It was absolutely unbeatable.”

In a post-race interview, he noted “it’s Parker’s first win with us and Aaron’s first win of the year.”

Brown hits 800-round win milestone in NHRA

Three-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown didn’t win the overall race at Bristol Dragway in June. But by climbing his way through eliminations to reach the finals, he claimed his 800th round-win in the class, joining a short list of just five other drivers who have reached that milestone.

Brown reached that mark in the semifinal round, where he used a 3.73 second run to top Doug Kalitta and move on to the final elimination.

John Force remains the only driver with more than 1,000 round-wins and is the runaway leader with 1,432 round-victories in his long and prosperous career. Force is followed by Greg Anderson (919), Warren Johnson (874), Tony Schumacher (871), Ron Capps (866) and Brown (800). To put that number in perspective, there are 82 rounds of competition for Top Fuel and Funny Car racers this season, so a driver would have to go undefeated for nearly a decade in order to reach 800 round-wins.

Brown, who has raced Top Fuel since 2008, has 52 overall race wins in that class, his most recent coming last November in Las Vegas. He has also scored 16 major event wins in Pro Stock Motorcycle in a drag racing career dating back to 1998.

Brown was eliminated in the first round last weekend at the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio and currently sits sixth in Top Fuel standings.

“Our main focus is the Western Swing,” he said, referring the three-race tour that begins in Denver’s Bandimere Raceway on July 16 before heading to Seattle the following weekend and concluding the following week with the DENSO NHRA Nationals at Sonoma Raceway July 28-30. “We want to hit the swing hard and come back and make a strong push all of the way to Indy and see if we can move up some spots and get ready for the Countdown to the Championship.”

In Norwalk on Sunday, Leah Pruett claimed her first Top Fuel win for Tony Stewart Racing, and the 11th of her career, by defeating current Top Fuel points Leader Justin Ashley.

“We have been concentrating on what it takes to win and today we did that,” said Pruett. “Justin is one of the most polite people I know, but inside the race car, he is definitely not polite. He has been winning so much that we wanted to do it now.”

“We are anxious to go to Bandimere,” said Pruett, calling it “my favorite track dating back to my start in Junior Dragsters at age 8.”

Her Tony Stewart Racing teammate in Funny Car, Matt Hagen, maintained his championship points lead but lost in the finals at Norwalk to Blake Alexander, who beat Hagan off the starting line by a mere 39/1000ths of a second.

“It’s one of those days and you can’t win them all,” said Hagan.

Also last weekend in Norwalk, Matt Hartford won in Pro Stock and Hector Arana, Jr. won in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

NHRA debuts Factory X Class car debuts at Summit Racing Nationals

The NHRA’s newest class of drag car intended to bridge the difference between Factory Stock Showdown and Pro Stock, known as Factory X, made its exhibition debut during the Summit Racing Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio last weekend.

The class, which will be run as an exhibition at selected races for the rest of 2023, is reserved for 2019-and-newer manufactured automobiles, including the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, and Ford Mustang Cobra Jet.

The FX class will have a minimum weight limit of 2,650 pounds, which is nearly 1,000 pounds lighter than a Factory Stock Showdown car, and a manual transmission is mandatory.

“We’re extremely excited to debut this new and thrilling FX class and our intention is this will become a heads-up category at select NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events and will continue to be included in Competition eliminator across all divisions,” said NHRA National Tech Director Lonnie Grim.

“This class will be one more solid addition to the exciting lineup of very quick NHRA door-slammer classes, and there is incredible potential in this class. The fact that it is manually shifted with strong performance capability and will allow fans to enjoy the sounds of 10,000 RPM will be a huge draw for fans and racers alike.”

The COPO Camaros will use the 630-hp Magnuson 2.65-L supercharger, and the DragPak Challengers will race with the 630-hp, 3.0-L Whipple. The Cobra Jet 327 Mustang’s engine combination will be a 610-hp, 3.0-L Whipple unit.

The cars must be have a complete stock appearance, including bumpers, and bodies must meet the original manufacturers’ specifications.

“It’s going to be a really exciting class that embraces technology and affordability and has huge potential from a performance standpoint,” said Grim. “It should also be very exciting for the fans from the standpoint they can be in the stands and say, ‘Hey, I drove one of those to the racetrack today,’ and then watch one of these cars make a great run down the track.”

Today in sports history: June 29 1933: Primo Carnera wins the world heavyweight title. 1952: Louise Suggs wins the U.S. Women’s Open. 1956: Charles Dumas becomes the first high jumper to clear 7 feet 1957: Jackie Pung loses the U.S. Women’s Open when she turns in an incorrect scorecard. 1958: Brazil, led by Pele, beats Sweden 5-2 in Stockholm to become the first team to win the World Cup outside its continent. 1986: Argentina withstands West Germany’s comeback to win the World Cup 1990: First time in major league history that two no-hitters are pitched in the two leagues on the same day. 1994: Martina Navratilova sets a Wimbledon record, playing her 266th career match. 2001: Russian swimmer Roman Sludnov becomes the first person to swim the 100-meter breaststroke in under a minute 2004: Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks becomes the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts 2008: Inbee Park becomes the youngest winner of the U.S. Women’s Open 2012: The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency files formal charges against Lance Armstrong